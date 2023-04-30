What do you want to be when you grow up? What are you going to do after graduation?

The good news is that Dual Credit and Career Pathways help Santa Fe’s high school students begin to answer these questions.

Dual Credit and Career Pathways are two programs that have been developed to help high school students prepare for their future careers. Dual credit programs encourage a high school student from a charter or high school to enroll in a college course and receive simultaneous academic credit for the course from both the college and the high school.

