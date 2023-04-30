What do you want to be when you grow up? What are you going to do after graduation?
The good news is that Dual Credit and Career Pathways help Santa Fe’s high school students begin to answer these questions.
Dual Credit and Career Pathways are two programs that have been developed to help high school students prepare for their future careers. Dual credit programs encourage a high school student from a charter or high school to enroll in a college course and receive simultaneous academic credit for the course from both the college and the high school.
Career pathways provide high school students with the opportunity to discover a variety of career options and gain the skills and knowledge related to those professions.
Dual Credit saves students time and money by providing the opportunity to get a jump start on the career that awaits them. For example, Santa Fe Community College waives college tuition and regular service fees, and the participating student’s high school purchases the textbooks, which in some cases can be more expensive than the cost of the course itself. Students take courses in their desired career field risk free.
To make sure college coursework is relevant and useful to the student, the program is designed to earn a student college credit in a degree or certificate. Depending on the high school, students can earn a credential in a career area such as film, which prepares them to work in a booming industry and/or transfers to regional colleges like the Institute of American Indian Arts. In some cases, they transfer nationally. Not long ago, one SFCC film dual credit student, transferred to New York University.
High school students who enroll in dual credit tend to perform at a high level, graduate from high school at a higher rate than their peers, and are more likely to earn a college degree within four years. By taking dual credit courses in a career pathway, students gain a clearer idea of what college-level classes will be like, which can help them prepare for the transition to college and career.
Career pathways increase students’ awareness and exposure to careers. They provide students with a better understanding of the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in desired professions. A benefit of career pathways is the hands-on experience in programs, such as welding or phlebotomy that the community college and other regional colleges provide.
By obtaining the skills and knowledge related to specific careers, students improve their chances of employment by having experience and understanding setting them apart from others. Career pathways also can play a major role in motivating students to set goals and remain focused on their education.
Dual Credit and Career Pathways programs ensure access to opportunities for our underserved students. Waiving the tuition and fees, for example, is a significant benefit for high school students and removes a key barrier for those who might not otherwise attend college. These programs also play a crucial role in assisting first-generation students with a better understanding of what college and careers are all about.
Students in these programs have access to support services, including free tutoring, career counseling, and academic advising. The support services are put in place to help students succeed at both an academic and professional level.
These incredible programs help the students of our community achieve their goals and reach their remarkable potential. Their future, and those of our communities, is bright.
Marcos Maez is the director of student engagement and recruitment at Santa Fe Community College and oversees the college’s Dual Credit program and serves as an officer or member of several boards, including College and Career Plaza, the Santa Fe Community College Foundation, the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and The MASTERS Program Early College Charter High School.