Every day we read about the ongoing challenges to create and replenish the educational enrichment of New Mexican students. We lament the state’s educational low ranking nationally. Fiftieth again? Is it possible to combat school fatigue, to excite students about the values of learning once again? Can they envision successful career pathways?

Consider this approach to enliven those challenges. Let’s focus on helping young women to strengthen their physical, mental and intellectual well-being. Let’s provide a safe environment where they can build their sense of belonging, of feeling more confident in their abilities and of realizing that they, too, can experience and enjoy creative educational success.

Let’s celebrate, not diminish, their cultural integrity. Let’s reassure them that gender bias in education does not have to exist.

Popular in the Community