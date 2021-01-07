Defendants in a landmark education funding lawsuit argue they are trying to provide the technology necessary for all students to learn in a remote setting during the coronavirus pandemic.
Plaintiffs in the Yazzie/Martinez case in December filed a motion asking a District Court judge to order public and charter schools to provide every student with a computer and adequate internet access during the public health crisis.
In a response filed Tuesday, attorneys for the state, the Public Education Department and former Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera said that funding for public education has not been cut since the pandemic started.
They also said the state has tried to work with school districts and internet providers to expand internet access in rural areas that are struggling with remote learning.
School districts had access to $6 million in CARES Act funding and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund to buy laptops and hot spot devices and help families pay for internet access, according to court documents.
The state also provided a question-and-answer sheet to find ways to provide students with internet access and created a Homework Gap Team to help solve students’ home connectivity issues.
The Public Education Department mapped over 500 public Wi-Fi hot spots around the state and obtained more than 55,000 quotes from internet service providers for 19,000 students in rural areas, according to court documents. It also distributed around 6,200 laptops and 700 residential hot spots, all of which went to tribal communities.
A judge in 2018 ruled the state deprived English-language learners, Native Americans, low-income and special-education students of an adequate education preparing them for college and careers.
In their response, defendants argued that the plaintiffs’ interpretation of the court’s order puts “more obligations” on them than intended. They said school districts should play a role in finding solutions to help close the gap in internet access.
