Arguments over the rule-making authority of the state Public Education Department will continue after a judge denied a motion Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit over coronavirus-related restrictions in schools.
The lawsuit, which was filed in October, lists 18 school boards as plaintiffs — including the board of Gallup-McKinley County Schools.
It alleges the state's public education secretary overstepped his authority in placing requirements on which students could return to in-person learning and when employees should get tested for COVID-19, among other restrictions.
The plaintiffs argue the rules deprived some students of their constitutional right to a public education. They have asked the judge to define the secretary's decision-making power and to require collaboration between state and local education agencies. The complaint also seeks protection for federal funding provided to school districts for COVID-19 issues after the money was reallocated to mitigate a state deficit during the pandemic.
In its motion to dismiss, the state argued the case was moot because the COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place. District Judge Matthew J. Wilson rejected this argument.
"The possibility of some of these issues reoccurring in the future is real and is not speculative," Wilson said. "For example, access to school or in-school instruction being eliminated is real given the possibility of variants in the world, and there are students who do not — at least in the allegations that were made — that do not have adequate internet access. Either they don't have a computer, or internet access doesn't exist, or it's spotty."
In April, Wilson ordered the state to accelerate its efforts in getting computers and internet connectivity to students. That ruling came during a hearing in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, which largely deemed public education in New Mexico to be insufficient and ordered the state to invest money in creating more equitable classrooms.
Channell Segura, superintendent of Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools, said digital access was a huge barrier for her district of roughly 1,200 students. At the district, where more than 80 percent of students live below the poverty level and 30 percent have limited or no internet access, special-needs students were the only ones allowed back in the classroom during most of the pandemic.
"The importance is to understand that school boards are in place for a reason," she said.
"I feel like much of this year, my hands were tied on how to best serve my students and my community given the expectation put forth by the PED and the toolkit they provided as guidelines," she added.
Segura vouched for shared decision-making between state and local education agencies. Had she failed to comply with state guidelines, she would have risked having her licensure changed or having the district's school board removed by the state.
"We're disappointed in today's ruling that the case wasn't dismissed," Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a statement. "But we remain very confident that we have a strong legal argument that PED has always and will continue to operate within its legal authority to make sure that we're protecting our students, our families, our educators and our communities."
During Wednesday's court hearing, Nicholas Sydow of the state Attorney General's Office argued the lawsuit should be considered moot because schools are returning to in-person learning in the fall and the rules imposed are no longer in use.
"Plaintiffs mistakenly argue that our position is that plaintiffs have no policymaking authority," Sydow said. "Our position is that local school districts have policymaking authority, just that it exists subject to PED's regulations."
In January, the American Federation of Teachers filed a motion to intervene in the case, arguing many of the state's requirements were aimed at maintaining the health and safety of people in schools. That motion was dismissed in March.
