Annabelle Booker talks about how she solved one of the problems last month during Melissa Romero’s seventh grade math class at El Camino Real Academy in September 2021. Experts before the Legislative Education Study Committee said state students’ problems with middle- and high-school algebra start with the lack of ‘number fluidity’ being learned in early grades.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Kersti Tyson wants to infuse math education in New Mexico with what she sees as a still-too-unusual ingredient: joy.

“Are we seeing joy in our classrooms?” Tyson, director of evaluation and learning at the LANL Foundation, asked lawmakers on the Legislative Education Study Committee during a meeting Wednesday.

Math education, particularly in middle and high school, is on the committee’s to-do list ahead of the 2024 legislative session. The goal, senior policy analyst Jessica Hathaway told the committee, is to ensure students are engaged in math classes, helping them to better prepare for college, career and civic life.

