Annabelle Booker talks about how she solved one of the problems last month during Melissa Romero’s seventh grade math class at El Camino Real Academy in September 2021. Experts before the Legislative Education Study Committee said state students’ problems with middle- and high-school algebra start with the lack of ‘number fluidity’ being learned in early grades.
Kersti Tyson wants to infuse math education in New Mexico with what she sees as a still-too-unusual ingredient: joy.
“Are we seeing joy in our classrooms?” Tyson, director of evaluation and learning at the LANL Foundation, asked lawmakers on the Legislative Education Study Committee during a meeting Wednesday.
Math education, particularly in middle and high school, is on the committee’s to-do list ahead of the 2024 legislative session. The goal, senior policy analyst Jessica Hathaway told the committee, is to ensure students are engaged in math classes, helping them to better prepare for college, career and civic life.
The trouble is, three-quarters of New Mexico students are not proficient in math, according to data from the 2021-22 school year. Rates of math proficiency are lower than for any other subject.
And, Tyson added, math classes too often reward students who are quick to find the right answer, rather than appreciating deep engagement with mathematical concepts.
“What we’ve produced is basically a society of people who feel like they are not ‘math people’ ... when the reality is we are all math people. As human beings it’s one of our superpowers; we make sense of the world quantitatively and relationally,” Tyson said in an interview Tuesday.
How do we unlock that superpower, particularly among middle and high schoolers?
At Wednesday’s meeting, experts proposed rethinking the types of math that are taught and how math teachers are educated.
The crux of the state’s (literal) math problem: Algebra.
Tyson said in an interview the trouble begins long before Algebra 1 and Algebra 2, classes that are taught starting in eighth grade and high school, respectively. Rather, it starts in kindergarten, first, second and third grades, when students are just starting to develop fluidity with numbers.
In fourth and fifth grades, that number sense is meant to expand to include fractions and decimals.
If students don’t develop a strong foundation in number sense in those early grades, they’ll be lost later.
“Where you hit the wall is algebra because algebra is basically taking all that you’ve learned about how numbers work relationally and then applying it to solving problems with unknowns,” Tyson said.
Data backs this up, Hathaway told the committee. In sixth grade, more than 30% of New Mexico students are proficient in math.
By the time those same students take the SAT in 11th grade, only about 16% of them are performing at grade level.
Algebra 1 and 2 are also a sore spot for the Legislative Education Study Committee, members of which proposed changes to the state’s high school graduation requirements during this year’s legislative session through House Bill 126, only to have it vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
A particular sticking point of the bill was its changes to math requirements: HB 126 shifted the math course required to graduate from Algebra 2 to a sequence of Algebra 1 and Geometry. Under the bill, schools still would have been required to offer Algebra 2, but students would not be required to take it.
“I was disappointed in a lot of the governor’s vetoes; the most disappointed I was was [with] her veto of HB 126,” said Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo.
A common theme emerged as the committee asked superintendents what high schoolers needed, Herrera said: “Kids need a better pathway to graduation,” and that pathway may or may not include Algebra 2.
Perhaps a better requirement would be a statistics course, said Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces.
“We all had it, but we don’t use it,” Soules said of Algebra 2.
“But I think the one that we do use is statistics, data analysis — every single day,” he added.
Other options are on the table, too. Hathaway noted classes in data science and mathematical modeling could be beneficial — and applicable — to students in their future careers.
Rep. Brian Baca, R-Los Lunas, said the answer to New Mexico’s math troubles lies not necessarily with the Legislature but with providing for those closest to students: teachers and educational assistants.
“How are we going to provide clear, direct paths for them to help their students?” Baca asked during the meeting.
Better support for teachers as they instruct math is the other half of the puzzle, Tyson said. In addition to solving its problem with algebra and its precursors, the state needs to train math teachers better, she said.
Tyson advocated before the committee for a “seismic shift” away from praising efficiency, correctness and memorization in math classes and toward helping students achieve deep understanding of complex topics by honoring collaboration and varied approaches to problem solving.
That, she said, will unlock the superpower of being a “math person.”
But making that seismic shift, Tyson added, means expanding the teacher preparation and professional development options available to math teachers. This could include requiring math methods courses for aspiring teachers seeking alternative licensures, and offering more on-the-job training and collaboration opportunities to help teachers shift their own perspectives on math.
Learning to unlock those mathematical superpowers can be fun, Tyson said.
“Teaching mathematics — and teaching teachers to love mathematics and to love teaching mathematics — is joyful work,” she said.