More than a third of New Mexico's students are chronically absent from school, a problem some legislators want to try to fix in 2024.

The rate of chronic absenteeism — in which students miss than 10% of their school days — in New Mexico more than doubled over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, according to data prepared by Legislative Education Study Committee analysts and presented to the committee's lawmakers on Friday.

Lawmakers are trying to figure out what to do about it. 

