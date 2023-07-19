120122 jw homework3.jpg (copy)

Chaparral Elementary interventionist Roberta Encinias helps get students squared away with their assignments during an after-school care learning program at Chaparral Elementary in December. Schools and districts across the state are figuring out how to increase the required number of in-school hours.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Though it may still be summer break for many, education officials across New Mexico are preparing for a big change in the 2023-24 school year: longer hours at school.

House Bill 130, which passed during this year’s legislative session, increased the required number of in-school hours per year to 1,140 and incentivized schools extending the year to more than 180 school days. They are measures designed to bridge the gap between high- and lower-

performing schools.

