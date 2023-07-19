Chaparral Elementary interventionist Roberta Encinias helps get students squared away with their assignments during an after-school care learning program at Chaparral Elementary in December. Schools and districts across the state are figuring out how to increase the required number of in-school hours.
Though it may still be summer break for many, education officials across New Mexico are preparing for a big change in the 2023-24 school year: longer hours at school.
House Bill 130, which passed during this year’s legislative session, increased the required number of in-school hours per year to 1,140 and incentivized schools extending the year to more than 180 school days. They are measures designed to bridge the gap between high- and lower-
performing schools.
Now, schools and districts across the state are figuring out how HB 130 will look in practice — and how it might affect students, staff and administrators — Public Education Department officials told the Legislative Finance Committee on Wednesday.
Preliminary estimates show the change will mean adding an average of six school days for the 2023-24 year, the department’s assistant secretary for policy, research and technology Greg Frostad told lawmakers.
“We do hope that schools are using this time — that they can use flexibly — to really engage students in the learning process,” Amanda DeBell, deputy secretary of teaching, learning and innovation, said before the committee.
“While I am not under the illusion that we will see grandiose results in five months, I do believe that over time we will see improved achievement from all students, at all levels, across the state,” she added.
So far, the Public Education Department has reviewed school calendars to ensure schools are in compliance with the upcoming year.
Though the statutory change has increased administrative work for both school districts and the department, DeBell said education agencies are counting hours and even minutes to ensure compliance.
Frostad said finalized data on how the required increase has affected school calendars across the state is forthcoming.
Santa Fe Public Schools’ final calendar for the 2023-24 school year — which was introduced after the close of the legislative session and approved by the local school board in April — includes 175 days of instruction and alters bell schedules to account for the changes made by HB 130.
According to data collected by the Legislative Finance Committee, the 2023-24 calendar represents a one-day increase in Santa Fe Public Schools’ school year over the 2022-23 school year’s 174-day calendar.
The question remains whether extending students’ hours in school will result in better student outcomes, a question Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, posed during the committee specifically as it relates to students identified in the Yazzie/Martinez court decision, in which a judge identified populations to whom the state failed to provide adequate education.
Public Education Department officials seemed to think so. Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero has insisted extending the school year increases student achievement.
Studies have demonstrated this improvement in elementary schools, said Sunny Liu, a senior fiscal analyst for the Legislative Finance Committee.
“More is good, and then better is even better. If you can find a way to improve the quality of instruction in addition to extending the time that’s available, you see the best results,” Liu said.
The Public Education Department is also encouraging schools to use extended learning time to implement innovative programming, such as internships, job shadowing and other out-of-school activities, DeBell added.
However, some legislators remained unconvinced. Sen. William Burt, R-Roswell, said many in New Mexico — including lawmakers — are tired of appropriating funds for education policy changes that don’t seem to bear improvements in student outcomes.
“Our kids are the future. If we can’t educate and at least bring them to the level that other states are at, what are we doing?” Burt said.
In a meeting July 27 at Santa Fe’s Ramirez Thomas Elementary School, the Legislative Education Study Committee will also examine this question, in search of the best way to leverage extended learning time.