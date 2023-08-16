Melissa Salazar, left, and fellow parents and students from La Tierra Montessori School in March protest for an administration change. The school, which had its charter revoked in April, ended its appeal of the revocation and will close.
OHKAY OWINGEH — La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences, a troubled state-chartered school in the Española Valley, will remain closed after its governing council Tuesday reconsidered plans to further appeal revocation of the school’s charter, Kelly Pearce, a spokeswoman for the state Public Education Department, confirmed in an email to The New Mexican.
Without an active charter, La Tierra cannot operate.
“The school is working with staff, parents and students to help each of them move forward now that the school is closed,” said Geno Zamora, an attorney for the school, said in an interview.
Members of La Tierra’s governing council did not respond to requests for comment on the decision.
The school has been in hot water with the Public Education Commission — which oversees state-chartered schools — for months, in part due to safety, academic, financial and special education issues. The school also failed to adequately consult with Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, on whose land the school sits.
For those reasons, the commission voted to revoke the school’s charter in April, a decision upheld by hearing officer Albert V. Gonzales and Deputy Secretary of Education Amanda DeBell in an initial appeal. The commission’s revocation of La Tierra’s charter was “not arbitrary or capricious” and “supported by substantial evidence,” Gonzales and DeBell’s decision stated.
The charter revocation process resulted in a school closure plan for La Tierra, put in place in June. The plan outlines the process by which the school must inform families and staff of the impending closure as well as organizing school belongings, personnel records and student files.
But the situation continued to deteriorate. La Tierra’s school year was supposed to begin last week. Instead, the principal resigned, and Public Education Department officials confirmed the school’s lease on Ohkay Owingeh property will expire Aug. 31.
Public Education Commissioner Steven Carrillo of Santa Fe welcomed the decision, calling it “the first sensible and responsible thing that they’ve done in months.”
John Ortega, like other La Tierra parents uncertain of the school’s future, sought out alternatives for his children. He said he enrolled his first, fourth and eighth graders at both La Tierra and Española Public Schools for the 2023-24 school year.
When La Tierra failed to open for the first day of school Aug. 10,
Ortega said his three kids started attending public schools in Hernandez.
“I’m not sure if they are going to reopen. ... I’m not sure what we can do to get that school back,” Ortega said of La Tierra.
Some former La Tierra parents are working to establish another public Montessori school in the Española Valley, but the project remains in early stages, said Melissa Salazar, a former La Tierra parent helping with the organizing efforts.
Still, Ortega said La Tierra’s closure — and all of the questions that have come with it — have affected his students.
“The sad thing about this is, this is the kids’ education,” he said.