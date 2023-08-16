030223 jw la tierra protest1.jpg

Melissa Salazar, left, and fellow parents and students from La Tierra Montessori School in March protest for an administration change. The school, which had its charter revoked in April, ended its appeal of the revocation and will close.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

OHKAY OWINGEH — La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences, a troubled state-chartered school in the Española Valley, will remain closed after its governing council Tuesday reconsidered plans to further appeal revocation of the school’s charter, Kelly Pearce, a spokeswoman for the state Public Education Department, confirmed in an email to The New Mexican.

Without an active charter, La Tierra cannot operate.

“The school is working with staff, parents and students to help each of them move forward now that the school is closed,” said Geno Zamora, an attorney for the school, said in an interview.

Recommended for you