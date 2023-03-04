OHKAY OWINGEH — Melissa Salazar carried a hand-painted sign Thursday outside La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences: "Silence ≠ safety."

She had gathered around pickup time with a group of about 20 parents and students protesting the small charter school's response to numerous problems cited by the state Public Education Commission, an elected board responsible for overseeing state-chartered schools. The problems — including alleged safety violations — have put La Tierra on a path that could end with its shutdown.

Thirty-nine parents — a number that represents about two-thirds of the student body, Salazar said — have signed a petition to recall La Tierra governing council President Isaac Casados, who has filed a complaint against the Public Education Commission in an effort to delay a hearing to determine whether the school's charter will be revoked. He also has threatened legal action against parents collecting signatures on the petition.