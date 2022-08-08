Poor math and reading proficiency, plus higher than average rates of child poverty over a four-year period have helped land New Mexico last in the U.S. in child well-being, according to the 2022 Kids Count survey.

The data used to determine the ranking spans from 2016 to 2020, according to local nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children, which runs the state Kids Count program.

"While the data on child well-being is very informative, it only shows us where we have been. It does not show us where we are or where we’re going,” New Mexico Voices for Children Kids Count coordinator Emily Wildau said in a news release Monday morning.

Popular in the Community