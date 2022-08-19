Since New Mexico hit the bottom of the state rankings for child well-being in 2022, child advocates are now looking ahead at policy initiatives in areas like early childhood education and the state's juvenile justice system.
At the 10th annual Kids Count Conference, which was held virtually Thursday and hosted by child advocacy nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children, policy analysts with the organization called for voters to consider allotting funds from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund to education and announced plans to support a bill that would eliminate life sentences without parole for minors, among other policy ideas for 2023.
The permanent school fund ballot question, known as Constitutional Amendment 1, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. If passed, the amendment would tap the state's massive Land Grant Permanent Fund, which is valued at $26 billion and sustained by revenues from royalties and land leases relating to oil and gas, by 1.25 percent of it's five-year average value annually.
"We knew over 10 years ago that we needed to change our educational investments to earlier in a child's life if we were going to change their trajectory," said senior research and policy analyst Jacob Vigil. "We knew we needed a lot of money to make that happen, more than likely could be raised in taxes."
If passed, the amendment would bring roughly $100 million to K-12 education and $150 million to the state's Early Childhood Education and Care Department, which oversees services such as preschool, child care and home visiting programs in the state.
While federal relief funds are projected to provide a cushion to the early childhood department through fiscal year 2023, the agency — which relies on a mix of federal, state and grant funds — projects a more than $296 million revenue gap for fiscal year 2024 that widens to more than $504 million by fiscal year 2026.
Passing the amendment would be a way to make permanent some recent investments but "even if we win these dollars, we still have a long way to go," Vigil said.
Other recommendations from the organization Thursday included an endorsement of a "second-chance" bill during the 2023 legislative session that would eliminate life sentences without parole for minors convicted of crimes in New Mexico.
"The principle being that every child in the system has a shot at redemption," said research analyst Javier Rojo, who pointed to data showing the vast majority of the state's incarcerated children have had four or more "adverse childhood experiences" such as divorce, sexual abuse or having a close family member with substance use issues.
Analysts also urged lawmakers to consider bills centered on "climate justice" and to fully fund environmental institutions that regulate fossil fuel industries. And, they said they want to "diversify" sources of state revenue to increase funding education and early childhood, such as by raising income taxes on the rich and raising taxes on tobacco and alcohol. They also called for more public health laws, including around gun safety and negative health outcomes sparked by climate change.
Kids Count coordinator Emily Wildau urged New Mexicans to hold out hope more recent investments rolled out during the pandemic in areas like preschool, child care and postpartum Medicaid will eventually be reflected in coming years in the national Kids Count rankings compiled by the Maryland-based Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Much of the data that cast New Mexico as last in both education and child well-being this year is from U.S. Census Bureau estimates ranging between 2016 and 2020. The Kids Count, released annually and coordinated locally by NM Voices, uses 16 indicators to determine rankings in economic, educational, health and community well-being for each state, along with an overall child well-being ranking.
"The data include three years where New Mexico ranked last, and the first year of the pandemic, which really slowed down and in some cases pushed backward the progress we were beginning to see for families and kids for 2019 data," Wildau said.
Wildau cited recent increases to the low-income comprehensive tax rebate, expansions and increases to the state's family tax credit, paid sick leave and increased education investments as "great work" that is not yet reflected in the data.
Wildau said the state has reduced the number of children in poverty by 20,000 between 2010 and 2020. Also in that time, the number of children living in households that spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing dropped by 38,000 — the only economic well-being indicator in Kids Count where New Mexico fared better that the U.S.
But, Wildau said, while investments in early childhood education may have reduced the number of children not enrolled in school and other initiatives have moved the needle on graduation rates, New Mexico is still doing worse in education than the rest of the U.S. Wildau called for a comprehensive plan to address the deficit, which includes poor academic proficiency scores dating back a decade.
In June, the New Mexico Public Education Department wrapped up its public comment period on the Yazzie/Martinez Draft Action Plan — intended to serve as a guide for initiatives and funding that would address the findings of a 2018 landmark lawsuit that showed the state was failing to provide most students an adequate education.
In an email Thursday, incoming education department spokeswoman Carly Bowling said the agency is still preparing a final version of the plan along with responses to public comment. While the department hasn't announced a set date to publish either, she said it is "certainly a possibility" that they will be published ahead of the 2023 legislative session.