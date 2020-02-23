In his first inaugural address in 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt defined his approach to solving the depression: “This nation asks for action and action now!” Later when a conservative stated “The economy will work itself out in the long run,” FDR’s most trusted advisor, Harry Hopkins, responded pointedly, “People don’t eat in the long run, they eat every day.”
Neither do our children go to school in the long run, so what we need is action, and action now.
Research confirms that the most important variable in improving education is the quality of that teacher in that classroom on that day. Let’s serve our students by supporting our teachers to achieve what they’re trained for and eager to accomplish.
The best way to improve a middle and secondary school teacher’s effectiveness is to reduce “student load;” i.e., the number of students a teacher teaches each day. In a school I founded in San Francisco, in ninth and 10th grades, one teacher taught her students both language arts and social studies, meaning that teacher was responsible for half the number of students for twice the time. Teachers had more time to devote to fewer students and students thrived. And such an approach costs not one nickel more.
Teachers, “the gardeners of our nation’s flowers,” deserve much greater compensation. Happily, the state is moving in that direction. I suggest, however, we need to rethink flat across-the-board percentage increases. Such an approach results in the top-tiered teachers receiving an increase of $2,437 per annum, while the entry-level teachers, whose financial circumstances are likely to be more precarious, would gain $1,356.
Compensation strategies should, therefore, both reward service and provide incentives. The key transition points are years three to five (when 50 percent of the educators will have left) and years five through seven and up, when a teacher commits to the profession and likely has become a school leader. Significant increases at those points would keep our best teachers in Santa Fe.
We also need to employ market forces in the hiring process. Though a history teacher, I am convinced that the single most important class is math — it’s calculation, sure, but it’s also logic, symbolism, language, problem-solving data analysis, all the skills a 21st-century worker requires.
Algebra I is the “gateway” subject to student success; when a student fails it once, twice, even three times, she is far more likely to drop out of school. We must be willing to pay more to attract STEM teachers and assign them to where students are most needy.
Another major obstacle to improving our schools is certification requirements. Under zero circumstances would I support putting an unqualified teacher in a classroom. Certification is, however, only one way to define qualifications. Certainly, those Santa Fe families who can afford private schools are not spending their hard-earned money because private school teachers hold teaching credentials.
We need, therefore, to revise the requirements to give more value to “life experience.” And what “life experience” we have in Santa Fe, with some 18,000 seniors citizens in our population of 82,000, and with a higher percentage of artists and Ph.D.s than any other city its size. And 1,500 nonprofit organizations are based here.
In other words, there is an untapped workforce that is well-educated, highly experienced and committed to service. We must have a comprehensive outreach strategy to attract more such folks to our classrooms. Folks at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories do lots of after-school volunteering, but can we get them to teach classes?
Our children deserve concrete, achievable steps forward. Perhaps these are some ideas worth considering. Action now!
Peter Thorp is a Santa Fe resident and volunteer at Mandela International Magnet School.
