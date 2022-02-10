Kearny Elementary School Principal Robin Noble is leaving her position to become Santa Fe Public Schools' executive director of human resources. Jonathan Davis, most recently principal at Shiwi Ts’ana Elementary School in Zuni, will take her place.
Current human resources executive director Howard Oechsner will become senior assistant to district superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez, while Davis will work with Noble from Monday until she joins the administration March 1.
Chavez announced the moves Wednesday. He said the change had been under discussion for "many months," and it helps fill an administrative position that had been vacant since he took office in July.
"It just happened to be we finally found the right fit for Kearny," he said in an interview Wednesday, noting Davis is starting a few weeks earlier than initially planned.
The position Oechsner is filling, previously known as special assistant to the superintendent, involves providing training and mentorship to the district's nine new principals this year, helping to build salary tables and assisting Chavez with other district projects.
Davis started as principal at the school in Zuni, about 35 miles south of Gallup, in 2020. Before that, he worked at a school in Colorado. He has a Master of Arts in educational leadership and policy from the University of Denver and has a background in performing arts, according to the district.
In a letter to school families, Noble wrote: "The transition to this new position came sooner than expected. Due to changing circumstances in the district, it became necessary to make the change now instead of next school year."
She added: "This, of course, comes with mixed emotions. Although I’m excited to serve the district in a new capacity, I will also miss the Kearny community and your unwavering support during my time here."
Noble became principal at Kearny in 2020. Before that, she worked as an educational coach and consultant and also as principal at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School from 2009-14.
Noble's history with evaluating programs and professional development made her an ideal pick, Chavez said.
"She also brings a lens from the school that may be needed now during the pandemic," he said. "Having that experience of a site-level leader can really help evolve what our HR department currently looks like into something more friendly for our future employees and current hiring staff."
Oechsner has been the district's executive director of human resources since 2018. Prior to that, he worked as an administrator and a principal, as well as with the New Mexico Public Education Department.
The leadership change is the third announced in the district this year, which Chavez said was "on par" with previous years. El Camino Real Academy Principal Jack Lain said in January he's leaving at the end of the school year. A new principal will be named in May, Chavez said.
Desert Sage Academy Principal Alice Braden is resigning Feb. 18 to take a job closer to home, Chavez said. Santa Fe High School associate principal for the senior class of 2022 Michael Granado is taking her place.
