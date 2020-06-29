A state district judge on Monday rejected a request by the governor to dismiss Yazzie/Martinez vs. The State of New Mexico, a landmark education funding lawsuit.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Office had filed a motion asking First Judicial District Judge Matthew Wilson to end the court's oversight of education reform required under a ruling in the case that found the state was denying an adequate education to some of its most vulnerable students. The plaintiffs opposed the dismissal.
The motion argued the New Mexico public education system under Lujan Grisham's administration is substantially different from the one in place in the summer of 2018, when the late Judge Sarah Singleton ruled it had been failing to provide a sufficient education to Native American, special-education and low-income students, as well as English-language learners.
The Public Education Department, not the courts, should oversee reforms, the Governor's Office said.
Wilson disagreed.
"Until there are long-term comprehensive reforms implemented by the state, the court will maintain jurisdiction over this case," Wilson said via video conference.
"The court agrees with the plaintiff's counsel that to dismiss this action now while implementation and compliance are merely in their initial stages would undermine years of work and leave the children of New Mexico in an educational system that may be below constitutional standards."
Wilson took over the case after Singleton died in July 2019.
This is a developing story.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So the courts decide how much gets spent, and where in education???? What are the legislature and Guv supposed to be doing then? That is ridiculous, courts can't decide that, they are not elected, they have no jurisdiction here, take it to SCOTUS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.