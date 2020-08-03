The teenage boy accused of fatally shooting a Santa Fe High School basketball on Saturday will remain incarcerated.
During a court hearing Monday afternoon, state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered Estevan Montoya, 16, to remain held at the juvenile detention facility in Farmington, pending a future hearing.
Authorities arrested Montoya on suspicion of shooting and killing Fedonta “JB” White at a house party early Saturday morning at a home in Tesuque.
Montoya, a student at Capital High School, is charged with first-degree murder, negligent use of a firearm and aggravated assault with a handgun.
Santa Fe Public Schools administrators, faculty and students took a stand against youth gun violence during a news conference earlier Monday, just two days after the popular graduate and basketball star was slain.
White graduated from Santa Fe High School earlier this year and planned to attend the University of New Mexico and play basketball for the Lobos.
This was the third violent death of a high school student in Santa Fe this year.
"These tragedies have been very painful for our school community," Superintendent Veronica García said at Monday's news conference. "All of these tragedies were preventable."
Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said it will take a multipronged approach to prevent these types of tragedies.
"Our youth in Santa Fe and in New Mexico have way too much access to firearms," Viscoli said at the conference.
Gun owners must lock up their guns, there must be more gun buyback programs, and students must take a pledge against gun violence, she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
There is no reason a sixteen year old should be carrying around a handgun. For that matter, I cannot think of too many reasons a teen should even have access to a handgun unless under strict adult supervision or home emergency. The fact that so many kids are running around packing heat and not packing maturity or self restraint is a lethal problem, as this case demonstrates. Heck, we had fights as teens. They were with fists and even if injured and mortified, we lived to think about it. Of course, Mr. McCormick, our nosetackle built assistant school principle, was the biggest deterrent to schoolkid misbehavior. Too bad that is out of style.
The fact that upwards of seventy kids were partying at o-dark thirty in the age of Covid leads me to ask another question. Do any of these kids have parents who still have a pulse?
By the time I was sixteen, I was shooting smallbore and largebore pistol at the range with my stepdad, a competitive shooter. Of course in NYS buying a handgun was an onerous job and folks with a pistol permit took the responsibility seriously (I had a NYS pistol permit in my youth when I lived there). Handgun responsibility was part of an ethical gun culture. Especially since the little banger was registered to you.
In the past I've suggested the state offer hefty tax rebates for gun safes (similar to the hefty one I got for my rooftop PV panels) with the provision that anyone accepting a rebate sign an affidavit promising to use it in a manner consistent with the rebate. I also see no problem with a mandatory short course provided by the state or by CCW instructors offered at little or no expense (a state subsidy would pay for itself if it saved a few shootings, which cost society hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in public expense) for anyone buying a handgun for the first time. Tie it to an ID card and make us a Point of Contact State so an FOID could be used for purchases.
Handguns are the overwhelming tools of the trade for crooks, punks, and gang bangers. Those of us in the firearms community who are tired of being tarred with the brush of these killings have a job to do to reduce the misuse.
Maybe you should write for the Santa Fe New Mexican
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.