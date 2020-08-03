The teenage boy accused of fatally shooting a recent Santa Fe High School graduate on Saturday will remain incarcerated.
During a court hearing Monday afternoon, state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered Estevan Montoya, 16, to remain held at the juvenile detention facility in Farmington, pending a future hearing.
Authorities arrested Montoya on suspicion of shooting and killing Fedonta “JB” White at a house party early Saturday morning at a home in Tesuque.
Montoya, a student at Capital High School, is charged with first-degree murder, negligent use of a firearm and aggravated assault with a handgun.
Santa Fe Public Schools administrators, faculty and students took a stand against youth gun violence during a news conference earlier Monday, just two days after the popular graduate and basketball star was slain.
White graduated from Santa Fe High School earlier this year and planned to attend the University of New Mexico and play basketball for the Lobos.
This was the third violent death of a high school student in Santa Fe this year.
"These tragedies have been very painful for our school community," Superintendent Veronica García said at Monday's news conference. "All of these tragedies were preventable."
Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said it will take a multipronged approach to prevent these types of tragedies.
"Our youth in Santa Fe and in New Mexico have way too much access to firearms," Viscoli said at the conference.
Gun owners must lock up their guns, there must be more gun buyback programs, and students must take a pledge against gun violence, she said.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.