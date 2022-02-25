First Judicial District Judge Matthew Wilson ruled Friday that the New Mexico Public Education Department will need to provide more evidence in the discovery phase of a long-stemming lawsuit challenging the department's rule-making authority when it comes to handling COVID-19 in schools.
The lawsuit, filed in October 2020, has grown to list 25 school boards as plaintiffs — including the boards of Gallup-McKinley County Schools and Floyd Municipal Schools.
It argues the Education Department overstepped in enforcing COVID-19 rules and made unfair changes to how federal pandemic relief funds were distributed, as well as that former Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart retaliated against the plaintiff districts by sending New Mexico Department of Environment officials to inspect schools.
An attorney for the plaintiffs, Andrew Sanchez, requested documents and communications from the Public Education Department in December. Those requests include emails and texts between the Education Department and Governor's Office.
The state had not answered any of the requests until roughly 2½ hours before Friday's hearing, when Sanchez received 8,900 documents, he said. He said he was unable to look at them fully before the hearing.
State attorney Judy Paquin described those documents as "a small fraction of other documents" requested by the plaintiffs and said fulfilling all the requests would take hours of work from up to 20 personel at the Education Department.
Attorneys for the state have argued against some of the requests, citing them as overly burdensome and, at times, too broad and filed for a protective order against releasing some of the records.
On Friday, Wilson approved that order for three of Sanchez's requests, including one requesting all documents and communications between the Education Department and the Governor's Office regarding any of the plaintiff districts between March 2020 and July 2021, and another requesting all documents and communications between the two offices regarding Stewart's sudden resignation in August.
Now, the Education Department has 30 days to provide the plaintiff districts with documents, including correspondence about allegations of public health violations in non-plaintiff districts and messages between Stewart and the Governor's Office regarding any suspensions or removals of school boards between March 2020 and July 2021.
