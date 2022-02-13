There is another epidemic that existed long before COVID-19, and the pandemic has only made it worse. There are many names for it, but ultimately it boils down to one thing: childhood trauma.
Adverse Childhood Experiences are events that occur in childhood, such as experiencing or witnessing violence in the home or community, or growing up in a household with substance abuse or mental health problems.
Such experiences, sometimes known as ACEs, are linked to many adult challenges such as chronic physical and mental health problems, substance abuse, job stability and earning potential. Put simply, the more trauma a child experiences growing up, the more issues they will struggle with as an adult. In New Mexico, most of the challenges we face, including substance abuse and crime, have roots in childhood trauma. Social determinants of health, such as living in under-resourced or segregated communities also lead to similar outcomes. Toxic stress from both social determinants of health and ACEs can change brain development and impact attention, decision-making and learning.
We are all too familiar with New Mexico’s poor education rankings, and overall childhood well-being. We are, unfortunately, used to being ranked last. A major reason for this is the epidemic of ACEs, social adversity and community trauma that our students have been facing long before the pandemic. Experts have referred to COVID-19 as a super ACE — one that has affected every single student. In these troubled times, it is important to acknowledge that if we ever want our education outcomes to improve, we must address the epidemic of childhood trauma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent ACEs is with a comprehensive community strategy. Schools cannot do this alone. The Anna, Age Eight Institute at New Mexico State University is the first institute in New Mexico dedicated to preventing childhood trauma and addressing the social determinants of health. Its 100 percent New Mexico Initiative has the mission of ensuring 100 percent of Santa Fe County residents have access to 10 vital services for surviving and thriving. The “surviving services” include medical care, behavioral health care, housing security programs, food security programs and transport to vital services. The “thriving services” include parent supports (including home visiting, child care and parenting classes), early childhood learning programs, community schools, youth mentor programs and job training.
Each of these services plays a vital role in keeping us safe from costly challenges like childhood maltreatment, family trauma, substance use disorders, untreated mental health problems, interpersonal violence, hunger, housing insecurity and lack of job skills. These vital services also determine how we might build the capacity to perform well in school to achieve job readiness and self sufficiency.
The Anna, Age Eight Institute is partnering with Santa Fe Public Schools, as well as the city and county to implement the 100 percent New Mexico survey in the next few months. The survey asks residents whether they can access the 10 vital services, and if not, what the barriers are. The survey has been completed in several counties around the state. You can view the reports at annaageeight.nmsu.edu.
The survey data provides a guide map for local government entities as well as foundations for what to prioritize to ensure our families have access to the services they need. Santa Fe Public Schools is committed to using the data for planning, including prioritizing which schools should be first in line to fully resourced community schools. This has never been more important. To ensure students can succeed in school, first, we must ensure they are safe and healthy. Only then can our kids reach their full educational potential. Katherine Ortega Courtney is the co-director of the Anna, Age Eight Institute at New Mexico State University and co-author of Anna, Age Eight: The Data Driven Prevention of Childhood Trauma and Maltreatment, and 100% Community: Ensuring Ten Vital Services for Surviving and Thriving.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.