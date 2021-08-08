As the new superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, it is an honor to welcome students, parents, families and staff to the 2021-22 school year. With the first full week of school starting Monday, the excitement is rising. Make no mistake: Our school doors are open and class is back!
Across the district, from teachers and educational support professionals to transportation drivers and nutrition workers, we are committed to leading with our heads and hearts to ensure a high-quality education for students that spurs promising futures.
As students ride buses and take up learning in our school buildings, all will be masked to ensure their health and safety, which is our highest priority. We want everyone to be protected, especially those who cannot yet be vaccinated. The decision for universal masking was broadly endorsed during visits across our community.
The school district is launching several new initiatives. Desert Sage Academy, which provides a remote learning option for students, now serves all grades, kindergarten through 12th. Desert Sage provides flexibility and rigorous, relevant educational opportunities for students in a safe and supportive small school environment.
Due to the exceptional nature of the pandemic, meals are free to all students this year following a waiver from the Food and Nutrition Service. This guarantees access to nutritious meals while minimizing students’ potential exposure to the coronavirus. Given the positive impact of nutrition on learning and the dire effect of the pandemic on families, this is a tremendous support for our school community.
The district also will receive $20 million in federal funding over the next three years as part of the American Rescue Plan to address learning loss, accelerate instruction, increase students’ mental well-being and social skills and support families impacted by the pandemic.
Beginning this fall, the district will utilize these funds to respond to stakeholders’ priorities, gleaned over the summer, which include smaller class sizes, more field trips and out-of-classroom activities, more pathways to prepare students for college and careers and increased access to activities that promote social skills and interaction. We’re already making progress.
While this funding cannot be used for buildings, we will bring to the voters on Nov. 2 the opportunity to impact students’ futures without increasing taxes through the general obligation bond and mill levy election. Funding will build smart, adaptable schools, improve or upgrade all district facilities and expand energy and water conservation, reducing our environmental impact and saving money that can go back into the classroom.
The general obligation bond provides quality school buildings, including for Mandela International Magnet School and Early College Opportunities High School, also known as ECO. These schools provide parents, students and families with unique educational options. Mandela, an international baccalaureate school, develops intercultural education and respect. ECO immerses students in career pathways that prepare them for high-skill, high-wage jobs.
Of particular interest to our community is funding through the bond for the district's sustainability program, a shining example of innovative and creative thinking. The program includes solar energy and outdoor classrooms.
The Board of Education approved the projects slated for the election, representing months of work by the board’s Citizens Review Committee. We will share more information on the upcoming election going forward.
Now is the time to celebrate the launch of another year of exploration and discovery. As school buses start to roll, take a moment to cheer them on. On board are our future educators, astronauts, computer scientists, medical professionals, writers, artists, small business owners, athletes and so many more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.