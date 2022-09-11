The Land of Enchantment’s natural resources are invaluable to New Mexicans. From the rivers and streams, to the forests and valleys, there is much to treasure, appreciate, and protect from a changing climate. Thankfully, with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, our air, land and water — together with thousands of New Mexico’s children and families — will receive sweeping investments to help protect what we hold dear.

There is plenty to celebrate in this landmark legislation. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce pollution and help cut carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. It will improve clean transit, make clean energy more affordable and accessible and strengthen our community’s resilience to the changing climate.

New Mexicans will benefit with lower energy costs; good-paying jobs; more energy-efficient homes and businesses; cleaner air; funding for wildfire prevention; and drought preparedness and important investments for frontline communities who have borne the brunt of toxic pollution.

Paige Knight, MPP, is a senior research and policy analyst for New Mexico Voices for Children.

