Malak Rashid ("The truth about gifted programs," March 31) deserves an apology. While I hope her experience has not been widespread, the expressed hurt deserves attention, and the question of how gifted programs can do better begs an answer.
Beginning with the end, imagine the spring before high school graduation. Many seniors selected for prestigious programs and receiving scholarships are celebrated at an assembly. They proportionally represent the community’s diversity of race, culture, gender, socioeconomic level, language and disability. The assembled students cheer in appreciation.
How do we get there? To develop talent and intellectualism equitably and broadly we must examine and adjust our practices.
Gifted education in New Mexico is widely practiced in three ways: identification — recognizing students’ exceptional strengths and their implications; enrichment — increasing complexity in the curriculum with a focus on creativity and critical thinking; and acceleration — moving students more quickly to higher levels of study.
Identification is New Mexico’s most common gifted program practice. Enrichment is common in larger districts, especially in elementary grades. Acceleration is practiced least, though it has the greatest effects on content learning. Studies examining gifted education’s effects on achievement might well be expected to show little because they average the negligible opportunities of programs that merely identify with those few that accelerate.
Enrichment generally involves interest-based inquiry as well as direct training and practice with creative and critical thinking. Enrichment has positive effects on students’ thinking skills, interest and motivation. But importantly, these effects are not limited to students with high test scores. Because enrichment helps most, it should not be a privilege of the few.
The practice of identification-as-service comes from a psychometric tradition of trying to understand precocious learners (they do exist) and dispel the myth that smart kids have greater incidence of social-emotional and psychological problems (they don’t!). This work was led by the racist hand of Lewis Terman, who left a legacy of IQ tests’ application supporting increasing inequality. Tests have become much fairer over time and are important to efforts to increase equity of gifted education through universal screening and local norms, but this matters little if their results do not result in schools teaching differently.
Acceleration in the form of advanced classes is often reserved until high school ages, despite its clear connection to the earlier achievement and faster reasoning that are hallmarks of students typically identified as gifted. Studies of accelerated students show they are often as well-adjusted as their non-accelerated peers and would have liked more accelerated experiences had they been offered.
How will we answer the call to improve gifted education? Santa Fe Public Schools has grown equity of participation in gifted education by using universal screening, comparing students to local norms, and implementing K-12 talent development. Albuquerque has increased equity by offering enrichment services schoolwide.
But labeling and enrichment alone will not achieve the vision which began this piece.
We must move our focus from, “Who is gifted?” to, “Who is ready for a harder problem?” Success in accelerated high school coursework is dependent on earlier learning, so we must find ways to accelerate learning earlier, in elementary and middle years, wherever learning speed, knowledge and motivation converge — in math, arts, languages or sciences. We should welcome students to advanced programming whenever they show high performance and want in. Examples that can light the way include programming like elementary school gifted/high achiever classes — highlighted by researchers David Card and Laura Giuliano and Northwestern University’s Project Excite — which generate more than a year of growth each school year.
To paraphrase Rashid, it is indeed amazing what we can achieve if we focus on our strengths.