Quarantine Response Hotline A new hotline is available for K-12 students in public districts or charter schools in the state who have opted into the Public Education Department’s ENGAGE program and are absent from in-person learning due to COVID-19 — including students whose schools are in remote learning due to high case numbers. The hotline will provide academic coaching and technical support, according to the Public Education Department. It will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-805-1192.
A new hotline for public school students in New Mexico is set to provide technical support and homework help for those missing school due to COVID-19.
Kids who call the Quarantine Response Hotline will be connected with an “academic success coach” from Utah-based Graduation Alliance, the New Mexico Public Education Department said in a news release.
The company initially was contracted by the Public Education Department in spring 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to help keep track of students who were struggling through remote learning. The initiative, dubbed ENGAGE New Mexico, hosted 11,000 coaching sessions for students across the state during the 2020-21 school year, the education department said.
Agency spokeswoman Judy Robinson wrote in an email the new hotline — for kids who are in quarantine or isolation due to a COVID-19 infection or exposure, as well as those who are in remote learning due to high case numbers at their school — is a continuance of its contract with Graduation Alliance and will be available through the end of the school year at “no additional cost.”
The service is available for students in public districts and charter schools participating in ENGAGE.
Since 2020, the Public Education Department has spent millions on Graduation Alliance, according to the online New Mexico Sunshine Portal. The department paid the company $4.5 million in April 2020, $3.35 million in late 2020 and, most recently, another $2 million in November.
Santa Fe Public Schools is part of ENGAGE.
Spokesman Cody Dynsarki wrote in an email Wednesday the district is encouraging students to use all resources available to them, including the new state hotline.
The district has its own tutoring services for students stuck in quarantine or isolation, such as a remote tutoring program for students in grades K-6 and a Homework Hotline for students in all grades.
Students are referred to those programs by nursing staff if they test positive for COVID-19 or come in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.