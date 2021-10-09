New Mexico Highlands University is joining with Santa Fe Public Schools to offer eligible high schoolers four-year “full rides” to college for this year only.
The district hopes the move will boost the number of graduates heading to college, while New Mexico Highlands is striving to boost Hispanic and Native American enrollment, according to the university’s statement.
“Students who complete their degree track have the opportunity to be free of college debt as they enter their adult lives,” Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said in news release Friday afternoon.
He added, “That’s the future that awaits our qualifying students under this agreement.”
Santa Fe Public Schools juniors and seniors who had a 3.0 or higher cumulative grade-point average at the end of their junior year will be eligible to be admitted to Highlands if they apply through the college’s scholarship foundation by Dec. 31.
The program is open for undocumented, DACA and visa-holding students as well as U.S. citizens. Participants must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and other application materials by Dec. 31.
Highlands will cover the more than $15,000 in yearly tuition, fees and boarding costs. Students will also receive at least $6,720 in work-study opportunities regardless of their family’s income.
Students eligible for the federal Pell Grant would receive more than $7,300 to cover yearly expenses; students who are not eligible would receive $1,018.
