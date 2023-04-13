Mary Earick is on a mission to infuse college- and career-preparation courses for high schoolers with an unusual ingredient: joy.

As dean of New Mexico Highlands University’s School of Education, Earick said she sees joy as an essential component to ensuring students are engaged in their education — particularly after the educationally tumultuous years of the pandemic — and excited to continue it.

“We want more students going into college and career, and we want more students joyful as they engage in college and career — and I use that term intentionally. We want them to love what they’re going to be doing,” she said.

