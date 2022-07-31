Every year from late April to early September, a group of middle school and high school students tend the Ojos y Manos: Eyes and Hands agricultural terraces at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.

With the support of our head gardener and youth gardener program coordinator and alongside botanical garden volunteers, five youth garden interns participate two afternoons a week learning to cultivate food.

Two symmetrical mounds of grass and stacked flagstone welcome visitors, bringing into focus the stage used for community events throughout the year. The agricultural terraces encircle visitors with three tiers full of plant life on either side of the stage.

