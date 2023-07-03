U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has introduced legislation to expand access to apprenticeships amid a broader push for professionalized career technical education opportunities across New Mexico.

Co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, the Apprenticeship Pathways Act of 2023 would direct the U.S. Secretary of Labor to contract with industry officials, developing apprenticeships for high school students and recent graduates.

The proposed federal legislation comes as state lawmakers and education officials across New Mexico turn their attention to career technical education. During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers set aside $40 million for such initiatives — an increase of $30 million from 2022.

