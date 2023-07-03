U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has introduced legislation to expand access to apprenticeships amid a broader push for professionalized career technical education opportunities across New Mexico.
Co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, the Apprenticeship Pathways Act of 2023 would direct the U.S. Secretary of Labor to contract with industry officials, developing apprenticeships for high school students and recent graduates.
The proposed federal legislation comes as state lawmakers and education officials across New Mexico turn their attention to career technical education. During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers set aside $40 million for such initiatives — an increase of $30 million from 2022.
The Legislative Education Study Committee Thursday held a discussion with college leaders from across Northern New Mexico examining the benefits and persistent challenges — namely, recruiting and retaining career technical educators due to low salaries — facing the discipline across the state.
In a statement announcing the Apprentice Pathways Act, Heinrich, D-New Mexico, said, “Education shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all, and you shouldn’t need a college degree to earn a good living.”
In recent years, career technical education — courses for high schoolers or adults designed to prepare students with the academic and specialized skills necessary to succeed in a chosen career path — has experienced a kind of renaissance. In contrast to the “vocational training” of decades past, career technical courses are now offered for fields from education to computer science, health care to film and media, while maintaining options for students interested in trades like plumbing and welding, said Mandi Torrez, education reform director at Think New Mexico, a local think tank.
“There’s also this push to give kids more hands-on experience in high school, whether it’s through work-based learning or the apprenticeships or the internships,” Torrez said.
“Kids like to be exposed to those things; they like to feel like they’re not just sitting in a class learning from a book, they’re actually getting skills that are going to help lift off their careers,” she added.
Career technical education classes are beneficial for every type of student, Torrez said. One U.S. Department of Education study found high school students engaged in career technical programs graduated from high school at higher rates than students not participating in the programs. There was no measurable difference between the number of career technical education students and non-career technical education students in earning bachelor’s degrees in the eight years after graduating from high school, the study determined.
It’s also a good way to keep kids coming to school, an important factor as states across the country grapple with chronic absenteeism. The programs, such as a track toward a particular career, can offer students a “purpose,” which keeps them excited to learn, Phyllis Jordan, associate director of the Washington-based education think tank FutureEd, said before the Legislative Education Study Committee last week.
“This is kind of ‘duh,’ but if you have good curriculum and good engaging classrooms, kids want to come,” Jordan said.
The Apprenticeship Pathways Act is designed to expose young people to careers and, in doing so, build the next generation of trained workers, particularly in industries facing local, regional or national workforce shortages, Heinrich said in a statement announcing the bill.
If passed, the Apprenticeship Pathways Act could dovetail with ongoing efforts in New Mexico, as the state continues to invest in career technical education infrastructure.
“[Career technical education] is really a top workforce and education priority in today’s economy. It’s something that the Legislative Education Study Committee has been looking at heavily the last few years,” Jessica Hathaway, a senior policy analyst for the panel, said last week.
In June, the Public Education Department identified 47 schools across New Mexico as “Innovation Zones,” or schools practicing innovative learning programs. Each of the schools — including the Academy for Technology and the Classics, Monte del Sol Charter School and Santa Fe Indian School — will receive grants of about $200,000 as well as intensive professional development and technical assistance from the department to expand work-based learning and internship opportunities, plus dual credit access, career technical education development and more.
Offering courses in everything from cowboy arts to cosmetology, New Mexico’s colleges provide career technical education opportunities to high schoolers and older students alike.
College leaders also believe in the power of career technical education as a means of finding a successful career path.
“I tell my plumbers and pipefitters, ‘You can become a millionaire in five years. You can become an entrepreneur or launch into the best engineering or scientific schools in the country by starting off in [career technical education],’ ” Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas said before the Legislative Education Study Committee last week.
One major challenge colleges face in offering career technical education: funding instructor positions.
“The biggest issue that we do have in terms of funding is having enough funding to pay our instructors well enough to attract them and retain them. That’s been a big issue,” Luna Community College President Edward Martinez said before the committee.
Martinez said the base salary for a career technical education instructor currently is $38,000 per year. That’s not enough to recruit and retain professionals who could be making a six-figure salary in their chosen field, he said.
Balderas urged lawmakers to keep this challenge in mind during the next legislative session, asking they “professionalize” career technical education instructor pay with higher base salaries.
Even for K-12 programming, funding is an issue, Torrez said. Career technical education requires equipment and instructors who may not already be at New Mexico’s secondary schools.
As a result, Torrez said, “$40 million is a great start. But in order to get as many students as we can into [career technical education] and to feel the benefits of it, we’re going to have to put in a lot more money than just $40 million.”