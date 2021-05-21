Graduation season has arrived. Here's a list of scheduled ceremonies in the next several days:
- Desert Sage Academy, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, Desert Sage Academy football field.
- Mandela International Magnet School, noon Wednesday, May 26, Desert Sage Academy Football Field.
- Early College Opportunities: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Desert Sage Academy football field.
- Capital High School, 9 a.m. Thursday, May 27, Jaguar Stadium.
- Santa Fe High, 9 a.m. Friday, May 28, Ivan Head Stadium.
- New Mexico School for the Deaf, 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the school's elementary soccer field.
- Academy for Technology and the Classics, 4 p.m. Friday, May 28, Ivan Head Stadium.
- Espanola Valley, 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Sundevil Field.
- New Mexico School for the Arts, noon Friday, May 28, Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
- Los Alamos, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Sullivan Field.
- Pojoaque Valley, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, football field.
- Santa Fe Prep, 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, Upper Quad.
- Santa Fe Indian School, 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, Thomas Atencio Field.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.