U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said she sees a key role for the nation's Indigenous youth in efforts to conserve natural and cultural resources on tribal lands, particularly amid a global climate crisis.
"Indigenous people are the original stewards of our country's land and have a strong and abiding connection to the Earth, and have learned from many generations how to care for the land and sustain our communities," Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, said in a Friday teleconference.
She joined tribal leaders and other public officials in launching the Indian Youth Service Corps, a program authorized in 2019 with a goal of offering employment and training opportunities to Native American and Alaska Native youth, while increasing awareness of Indigenous cultures and histories, protecting landscapes and documenting stories for current and future generations.
Haaland announced a $1 million investment in the program from the National Park Foundation. The Interior Department is providing $2 million to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, she said, as well as $700,000 to the National Park Service and $600,000 to the Bureau of Reclamation to establish the corps.
The U.S. Forest Service is expected to invest up to $5 million in the program.
The Indian Service Youth Corps is intended to build off the work of the nonprofit Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps in New Mexico and Arizona. Members of the organization, founded at Acoma Pueblo, have completed projects centered on seed saving, trail maintenance and even contact tracing on reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps member Brittany Chavarria of Isleta Pueblo said the corps will bring jobs to young adults. She called on Indigenous youth to get involved.
Eligible participants can be between ages 16 and 30. In any given corps, the majority of participants must be Native American.
Haaland said she will establish wage rates, which are recommended to meet so-called living wage standards in each area.
Projects will span four to 12 weeks and can include oral history and research projects or efforts surrounding habitat, trail maintenance, climate change mitigation, fire fuel reduction and watershed restoration on federal or tribal lands.
"The thing that's also unique about these projects is that they'll also protect Indigenous cultural practices, languages and traditional ecological knowledge used for land management," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the the National Park Foundation. "We have so much to learn from tribal members about these things and how we manage our public lands."
Shafroth and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., expressed optimism about securing private and public funding to sustain the program in coming years.
Leger Fernández said the Indian Youth Service Corps could help revive lands and local economies "irreparably" damaged by recent wildfires in New Mexico.
"I know to address the climate crisis and manage our forests, we must bring our next generation," she said. "We must bring this generation to the career path dedicated to our outdoor world."
During a roundtable discussion with tribal leaders early Friday, Chavarria said an Acoma Pueblo tribal councilor said something that stuck with her: Federal agencies sometimes know more about ancestral lands than Native people do.
"It shouldn't be that way. It should be that we're taught the importance of these ancestral home lands," she said, "... so that way we can pay it forward to future generations."
Haaland said she hopes to see more Indigenous perspectives in conversations about maintaining natural lands.
"It's time for our Indigenous youth to have a seat at the table so they can share their perspective about how their grandparents taught them, or about how they connect to the world because of the way they were raised," she said.