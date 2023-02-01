Catalina Love-Kortz, a fourth grader at La Mariposa Montessori School, is many things: a jiu-jitsu enthusiast; a drummer, singer and pianist; a primary member of local hip-hop garage band girl group Miss Behavior and the Treblemakers.

When she grows up, she wants to be a songwriter or maybe a lawyer. 

In the meantime, Catalina, 9, is a budding social scientist and has an interest in geography — she likes learning about other cultures and how people in other places live.

