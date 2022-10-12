Veronica Castro, center, walks with her daughter Melanie Castro along a well-worn dirt track Wednesday as children, parents and school officials meet up outside the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park Office for the annual Walk and Roll to School.
Chaperone Pam Fennell meets with kids Wednesday outside the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park office for the annual Walk and Roll to School event. What used to be a small hole in the fence at the housing area has become a wider dirt path which, according to event organizers, the city plans to turn into a paved trail that kids can use to walk to El Camino Real Academy.
El Camino Real teacher Thomas Tison walks Wednesday with Jonathan Esparza, 9, for the annual Walk and Roll to School. Some students come on bikes, scooters, skateboards and even rollerblades, and ride along with a volunteer cyclist who keeps an eye on them.
Before the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park installed a gate next to a path that leads to El Camino Real Academy, students squeezed through a hole in a fence to walk to school every morning.
Now, they take a gravel lane that leads them to an exit from their walled off community and onto a dirt trail along the Santa Fe River. Even with the new addition, the walk to school still isn't ideal for students: They pass by an empty lot that gets muddy on rainy days.
Christian Talamantes of the Santa Fe Community Trust has been leading a group of students along the journey once a week for the last several months, making sure they get to school safely. On Wednesday, he and about 30 kids made the short walk to El Camino Real Academy for National Walk & Roll to School Day.
Groups across the city made similar treks to their own schools.
These weekly organized walks are a part of the Conservation Trust's Safe Routes to School initiative, which aims to increase school attendance and generally improve the lives of students and those living near schools.
"Originally, when the program first started, a lot of it had to do with just getting kids to show up to school and also to avoid bullying. That way they feel safe, and their parents feel safe," Talamantes said.
Now, Talamantes said, the Conservation Trust is looking to expand Walk & Roll to a daily program, hoping to recruit teachers to volunteer. He said teachers who take part in the program, either by walking or biking along with students, are paid a stipend by the city.
"A lot of it has to do with getting staff on board," Talamantes said. "We're asking them to show up early in sometimes not ideal weather and getting the word out is slow, so it takes some patience."
Tim Rogers, the Conservation Trust trails program manager and the Safe Routes coordinator, said the city also is in the process of paving a 10-mile river trail, which will pass through the dirt path students currently use.
Although the plan for the trail is in place, Rogers said it will take years before the city completes the construction near the school.
The existing path to school is a bit muddy, but parents and students still walk along it when the weather allows. Parent Alma Saenz said she joins her 7-year-old son, Luis, in the group walk every week as a way to get some fresh air for the start of their day.
"Everyone uses a car for everything here, but it's better to walk ... and he likes walking, too," Saenz said in Spanish.
Saenz said she likes the peace of mind she gets when she knows her son is walking to school with a group, and he likes being able to see his friends before class.
Although most students make the journey on foot, some choose to go on wheels. They come on bikes, scooters, skateboards and even rollerblades and ride along with a volunteer cyclist who keeps an eye on them as another stays behind with the walkers.
Talamantes said the Conservation Trust works with the state to obtain free helmets for the students who roll their way to school.
"I usually carry a few in the Jeep with me because some show up without them, and we want to get them to wear them," Talamantes said.
According to the Conservation Trust's Safe Routes to School action plan, the initiative will benefit students by promoting a healthy lifestyle, reducing emissions from vehicles stuck in traffic near schools, saving families and schools money on transportation and helping combat truancy.
Talamantes said the program helped reduce traffic in school zones as parents started using the Walk & Roll meet-up spots to drop off their children near school, allowing them to walk the rest of the way with their classmates.
"A lot of times, what parents will do is pull up to some of the other parks, and it'll become another drop-off point for parents, so that alleviates traffic at school," Talamantes said. "In some schools you can tell we've really made a dent."