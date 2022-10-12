Before the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park installed a gate next to a path that leads to El Camino Real Academy, students squeezed through a hole in a fence to walk to school every morning.

Now, they take a gravel lane that leads them to an exit from their walled off community and onto a dirt trail along the Santa Fe River. Even with the new addition, the walk to school still isn't ideal for students: They pass by an empty lot that gets muddy on rainy days.

Christian Talamantes of the Santa Fe Community Trust has been leading a group of students along the journey once a week for the last several months, making sure they get to school safely. On Wednesday, he and about 30 kids made the short walk to El Camino Real Academy for National Walk & Roll to School Day.

