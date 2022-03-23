Former teacher Gary Gregor was sentenced Wednesday morning to another 84 years in prison following his conviction earlier this month on charges of raping and sexually assaulting two fourth grade students at the old Agua Fría Elementary School in Santa Fe nearly two decades ago.
The sentencing marks the end of Gregor's third trial over allegations he sexually abused children at schools in Santa Fe and Española. He was sentenced to 108 years on 12 counts in 2019, and another six years in 2020 on a count in a separate case, all tied to abuse that occurred at Fairview Elementary in Española. Altogether, he is sentenced to serve 198 years in prison.
As of April 2021, Española Public Schools paid out about $21 million to young women alleging in civil lawsuits they were victims of Gregor's abuse, while Santa Fe Public Schools settled civil cases in June with the two women who attended Agua Fría for upwards of $7.2 million.
The women, now in their 20s, appeared in state District Court for Gregor's hearing Wednesday but declined to speak. In earlier March, they testified in front of jurors and detailed Gregor's abuse, which often occurred inside the classroom.
"I think the emotions coming forward were completely palpable to everyone in that courtroom," Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia said Wednesday.
Gregor, 65, did not offer a statement during the hearing.
His defense attorney, Brad Kerwin, asked Sommer not to "wring any more blood out of the stone," by allowing Gregor to serve his sentences concurrently, in part because the two victims had been compensated "fairly handsomely" for the abuse.
"Gary is going to die in prison as it stands now," Kerwin said.
Sommer denied the request, issuing the full 84 years for four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
"There are two victims here, and I'm not going to minimize what you did to them by blurring them with other victims," Sommer told Gregor.
She added: "You were the sun and the moon to them, and when you were questioned ... you were so flippant because you didn't think you could be caught."
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.