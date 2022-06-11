GRAD TAB '22: Tierra Encantada Charter School By Jessica Pollard jpollard@sfnewmexican.com Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valedictorian: Samuel GallegosSalutatorian: Anthony AhumadaClass motto: “If you believe it, you can achieve it.”Class song: “Time of Our Lives” by Pitbull featuring Ne-YoClass colors: Lavender and whiteTop athletic accomplishment: Seniors Briana Gonzalez and Eduardo Ita named athletes of the year. Gonzalez placed fourth in shot put at the state track and field championship.Class of 2022Gisselle AcevedoAnthony Elijah AhumadaRodrigo AldanaKaryme Arizmendi TiscareñoAlexa Mercya ClokeyDeisy De LacruzEmily Dominguez BeltranEvelyn Dominguez BeltranLindsey Duarte HerreraAdiana Flores EliasSamuel GallegosDominique GarciaBriana GonzalezAnthony HernandezBrandy Hernandez Anastasia HuttoLuis Eduardo ItaMarvin Lopez PargaVeronica LuceroAndres MarquezHeather MartinezNathan MartinezNataly Mata-SolisKevin Francisco Melendez ParraMaria Fernanda Mendoza RamirezAngelo Benjamin MladosichMadeline PettyNatael QuintanaZachary QuintanaSamaranet RashidEvelyn Roman DiazXia Roman RomeroCristian RuizAlexandra SandovalAshley Sarabio ReyesChristopher TurnerIsaac Vargas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Follow Jessica Pollard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusSanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordSanta Fe couple making 2nd pilgrimage to Spanish holy site, plan to renew vowsMendoza on track for another four years as Santa Fe County sheriffBox encasing obelisk's base likely to remain on Santa Fe Plaza through summerPedestrian killed on Santa Fe's south sidePlaza concert series kicks offScrase: New wave of COVID-19 could be on the wayMomentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe The forest's problems might have an answer in N.M. cities Ringside Seat Chasing Watergate in Santa Fe was tough duty Rescue Report New Mexico blaze unites Guard member, dog Ringside Seat Fidelity matters less in politics than in other businesses