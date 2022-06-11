Valedictorian: Samuel Gallegos

Salutatorian: Anthony Ahumada

Class motto: “If you believe it, you can achieve it.”

Class song: “Time of Our Lives” by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo

Class colors: Lavender and white

Top athletic accomplishment: Seniors Briana Gonzalez and Eduardo Ita named athletes of the year. Gonzalez placed fourth in shot put at the state track and field championship.

Class of 2022

Gisselle Acevedo

Anthony Elijah Ahumada

Rodrigo Aldana

Karyme Arizmendi Tiscareño

Alexa Mercya Clokey

Deisy De Lacruz

Emily Dominguez Beltran

Evelyn Dominguez Beltran

Lindsey Duarte Herrera

Adiana Flores Elias

Samuel Gallegos

Dominique Garcia

Briana Gonzalez

Anthony Hernandez

Brandy Hernandez

Anastasia Hutto

Luis Eduardo Ita

Marvin Lopez Parga

Veronica Lucero

Andres Marquez

Heather Martinez

Nathan Martinez

Nataly Mata-Solis

Kevin Francisco Melendez Parra

Maria Fernanda Mendoza Ramirez

Angelo Benjamin Mladosich

Madeline Petty

Natael Quintana

Zachary Quintana

Samaranet Rashid

Evelyn Roman Diaz

Xia Roman Romero

Cristian Ruiz

Alexandra Sandoval

Ashley Sarabio Reyes

Christopher Turner

Isaac Vargas

