Valedictorian: Lily Clark

Class motto: Kachow!

Class song: “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers

Class flower: Pink Rose

Top academic and athletic accomplishments:

u Trinity Royal, appointed to the New Mexico Indigenous Youth Council.

u Julian Rhode, 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, Commended Student.

u Lily Clark, New Mexico All State Music Festival, violin; Kathleen Clawson Award at New Mexico Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival; student council president.

u Andres Gonzales, Track & Field State Championship: third in 300-meter hurdles, fourth in discus.

Class of 2022

Santiago Montoya-Archuleta

Lily Clark

Andres Gonzales

Joshua Hauer

Keane Phillips

Emma Rhode

Julian Rhode

Trinity Roybal

