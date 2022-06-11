GRAD TAB '22: Santa Fe Waldorf School By Jessica Pollard jpollard@sfnewmexican.com Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Jun 11, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valedictorian: Lily ClarkClass motto: Kachow!Class song: “Just the Two of Us” by Bill WithersClass flower: Pink RoseTop academic and athletic accomplishments:u Trinity Royal, appointed to the New Mexico Indigenous Youth Council.u Julian Rhode, 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, Commended Student.u Lily Clark, New Mexico All State Music Festival, violin; Kathleen Clawson Award at New Mexico Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival; student council president.u Andres Gonzales, Track & Field State Championship: third in 300-meter hurdles, fourth in discus. Class of 2022Santiago Montoya-ArchuletaLily ClarkAndres GonzalesJoshua HauerKeane PhillipsEmma RhodeJulian RhodeTrinity Roybal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Follow Jessica Pollard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusSanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordSanta Fe couple making 2nd pilgrimage to Spanish holy site, plan to renew vowsPedestrian killed on Santa Fe's south sideMendoza on track for another four years as Santa Fe County sheriffBox encasing obelisk's base likely to remain on Santa Fe Plaza through summerPlaza concert series kicks offScrase: New wave of COVID-19 could be on the wayMomentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe The forest's problems might have an answer in N.M. cities Ringside Seat Chasing Watergate in Santa Fe was tough duty Rescue Report New Mexico blaze unites Guard member, dog Ringside Seat Fidelity matters less in politics than in other businesses