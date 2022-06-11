GRAD TAB '22: Santa Fe Prep By Jessica Pollard jpollard@sfnewmexican.com Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Jun 11, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valedictorian: Olivia WohlbergSchool Colors: Blue and whiteAccomplishments:u 77 percent of all early action applications were accepted.u Average ACT score is 28, placing the class average in the 90th percentile nationally.u Over 85 percent of the class was awarded merit or need-based scholarships for college.u The average grant awarded per student/per year is $31,202 at the school they chose to attend.Class of 2022Joshua Thaddaeus AbeytaSophie AddisonAndrew Collin AlsopEmma Cameron AndersonJoaquin BasEvin Louis Biddle-AxelrodRuby Alice BixbyElijah Matthew BoydSarah Cramer BoyleReilly Raymond BrislawnHarrison William BrowningHugh William BrowningFinn ColesGideon Howard DentJonah Derek DurrJoshua Marc DurrNicholas Alley FarrellMarina Dolores GarciaSophia Angelica GossumKevin Alexis Granillo HernandezF. Hakan Gürler-HatchMahko Porter HaozousLauren MacKenzie HartzellMaxwell HendricksMeehan Chavez Heneghan Ronald Fisher HirschSeren HopkinsSanti HughesBrian Kilburn KiceAnna Garrison KnightJosé Toxpop Lain-StrausAndrew Bryce LehmanSamuel Brower LittleEvelyn Rose LytleEllen McAlpinCaroline Mae MooreSimoné Andrea MoquinoEitan Yuval MorElla Risada PlaskoffAtlas PowerArlise Keyana RippelSophia Eva RiveraAriel Benjamin RosenmaderYangchen Lhamo RottoJay SchulzLeah Raye SchwarzSophia Ray SellaAyla Ariana TaylorCharlotte Ashley Pegue ThompsonJack TieglerHugo Thomas UnderwoodAnne Dixon VeenstraMichael Richard VimontGrace Angelina VivianIsabel S. VoinescuAvalon WhittenOlivia Kirsten Wohlberg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Follow Jessica Pollard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusSanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordExpectations high as Biden makes first visit to New MexicoPedestrian killed on Santa Fe's south sideMendoza on track for another four years as Santa Fe County sheriffBox encasing obelisk's base likely to remain on Santa Fe Plaza through summerPlaza concert series kicks offScrase: New wave of COVID-19 could be on the wayMomentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS In an impressive win, a newcomer has a stellar moment Building Santa Fe The forest's problems might have an answer in N.M. cities Ringside Seat Chasing Watergate in Santa Fe was tough duty Rescue Report New Mexico blaze unites Guard member, dog