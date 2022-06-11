Valedictorian: Olivia Wohlberg

School Colors: Blue and white

Accomplishments:

u 77 percent of all early action applications were accepted.

u Average ACT score is 28, placing the class average in the 90th percentile nationally.

u Over 85 percent of the class was awarded merit or need-based scholarships for college.

u The average grant awarded per student/per year is $31,202 at the school they chose to attend.

Class of 2022

Joshua Thaddaeus Abeyta

Sophie Addison

Andrew Collin Alsop

Emma Cameron Anderson

Joaquin Bas

Evin Louis Biddle-Axelrod

Ruby Alice Bixby

Elijah Matthew Boyd

Sarah Cramer Boyle

Reilly Raymond Brislawn

Harrison William Browning

Hugh William Browning

Finn Coles

Gideon Howard Dent

Jonah Derek Durr

Joshua Marc Durr

Nicholas Alley Farrell

Marina Dolores Garcia

Sophia Angelica Gossum

Kevin Alexis Granillo Hernandez

F. Hakan Gürler-Hatch

Mahko Porter Haozous

Lauren MacKenzie Hartzell

Maxwell Hendricks

Meehan Chavez Heneghan

Ronald Fisher Hirsch

Seren Hopkins

Santi Hughes

Brian Kilburn Kice

Anna Garrison Knight

José Toxpop Lain-Straus

Andrew Bryce Lehman

Samuel Brower Little

Evelyn Rose Lytle

Ellen McAlpin

Caroline Mae Moore

Simoné Andrea Moquino

Eitan Yuval Mor

Ella Risada Plaskoff

Atlas Power

Arlise Keyana Rippel

Sophia Eva Rivera

Ariel Benjamin Rosenmader

Yangchen Lhamo Rotto

Jay Schulz

Leah Raye Schwarz

Sophia Ray Sella

Ayla Ariana Taylor

Charlotte Ashley Pegue Thompson

Jack Tiegler

Hugo Thomas Underwood

Anne Dixon Veenstra

Michael Richard Vimont

Grace Angelina Vivian

Isabel S. Voinescu

Avalon Whitten

Olivia Kirsten Wohlberg

