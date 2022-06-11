Valedictorian: Matthew Martinez
Salutatorian: Troy Velasquez Jr.
Class motto: “Work hard in silence, let success be your noise.” — Frank Ocean
Class song: “I Lived” by One Republic
Class flower: Hibiscus
Academic and athletic accomplishments:
u Two Gates Scholars.
u Earned over $1.2 Million in scholarships.
u Track — Fenyx Morningdove won the 400-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 300 hurdles and also placed first in the javelin throw. He took home high point honors in Class 3A. Cameron Conners placed sixth in the discus and third in the shot put.
u Baseball — All-district awards: Luke Tsosie and Kyle Suina. Team played in the final four and knocked off the number one seed.
u Softball — All-district awards: Jordan Torres and Savanna Tenorio.
u Girls basketball — All-District, All-State, All-Stars: Cameron Conners, Taryn Aguilar and Jordan Torres.
u Boys basketball — Second Team All-District and All-State: Leighton Galvan.
u Braves football — All-District and All-State: Fenyx Morningdove
u Volleyball — All-District and All-State: Cameron Connors
u Girls soccer — Second team All-District: Hayle Trujillo and Celeste Lucero
Class of 2022
Dontrell Abeita, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Autumn Abeyta, Pueblos of Ohkay Owingeh and San Felipe
Jayla Abeyta, Ohkay Owingeh
Garren Aguilar, Pueblo of San Felipe
Taryn Aguilar, Pueblo of San Ildefonso and Navajo Nation
Darren Aguino, Ohkay Owingeh
Estevan X. Archuleta, Pueblo of Santa Clara
Demetrius Billey, Navajo Nation
Daelynn Calabaza, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Kavin S. Calabaza, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Joseph A. Cata, Ohkay Owingeh
Angelina Chama, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Kiyanna Charley, Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe (Tewa) and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
James Chavez, Pueblos of San Felipe and Laguna
Trishelle Chavez, Pueblos of San Felipe and Santo Domingo
Krista Chee, Navajo Nation
Marques Q. Chino, Pueblo of Acoma
Zayvyer Chino, Pueblo of Acoma and Hopi Tribe
Cameron Conners, Ohkay Owingeh
Dorian Coriz, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Kenneth Coriz, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Luciano B. Coriz, Pueblos of Isleta and Cochiti
Russell Coriz, Pueblos of Santo Domingo, Jemez and San Felipe
Joylene Crespin, Pueblos of Laguna and Santo Domingo
Deniella Esplain, Navajo Nation
Marcus Esquibel, Pueblos of San Felipe and Jemez
Nikolas Etcitty, Navajo Nation
Lillian Francis, Pueblos of Laguna, Santa Ana and Hopi Tribe of Arizona
Madison Frazier, Pueblo of Laguna and Navajo Nation
Marlo Gachupin, Pueblo of Jemez
Leighton Galvan, Pueblo of Jemez
Cherilyn Garcia, Pueblos of Santo Domingo and Acoma
Mark Garcia, Pueblo of San Felipe
Micah Garcia, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Delilia Gonzales, Pueblos of San Ildefonso and Santa Clara
Mitchell E. Gray, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
Amber Haceesa, Navajo Nation
Ezra James, Pueblo of Isleta and Navajo Nation
Leo Johnson, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate
Tamika Lee, Pueblo of Zuni
Joann Leno, Pueblo of Tesuque
Sanaa Lomayestewa, Pueblos of Laguna, Acoma and San Felipe, and Hopi Tribe of Arizona
Amari L. Loretto, Pueblo of Jemez
Joseph Loretto, Pueblo of Jemez
Elliot M. Lovato, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Antuane D. Lucero, Pueblo of Jemez
Celeste Lucero, Pueblo of Laguna
Khali Lukee, Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma
Kaleigh Magdalena, Pueblo of Jemez and Navajo Nation
Haley Martinez, Ohkay Owingeh
Matthew Martinez, Pueblos of San Ildefonso and Nambe
Selena Martinez, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Makayla Martinez-Candelaria, Pueblos of Santa Ana and Santo Domingo
Caitlin McKale, Pueblo of Santa Clara
Bryce Mesteth, Pueblo of Acoma and Sioux
Loren Montoya Jr., Pueblos of Ohkay Owingeh, Santa Clara, Taos, and White Mountain Apache Tribe
Fenyx Morningdove, Pueblos of Isleta and Ohkay Owingeh
Makayla Naranjo, Pueblo of Santa Clara
Eden Nelson, Navajo Nation
Matt Nez, Pueblo of Acoma
Kirsten G. Nieto, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Kai Pacheco, Pueblos of Santo Domingo and San Felipe
Jade Padilla, Pueblo of San Felipe
Serena Padilla, Pueblo of San Felipe
Spencer Patricio, Pueblo of Acoma
Justina Pecos, Pueblo of Cochiti
Stephen Pecos, Pueblo of Cochiti
Chance Platero, Navajo Nation
Taylor Poncho, Pueblos of Acoma and Laguna
Kawliga Ramone, Navajo Nation and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
Alysia Riley, Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma
Aiyana Romero, Pueblo of Taos
Ariana Romero, Pueblo of Taos
Katelyn Romero, Pueblo of Jemez
Kelsey Rosetta, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Ardell Sanchez, Pueblo of San Felipe
Lily Sandoval, Navajo Nation
Tian Sandoval, Pueblos of San Felipe and Zuni
Summer Sapcutt, Comanche Nation and Pueblo of Santa Clara
Kyle Suina, Pueblo of Cochiti
Taylia Tafoya, Pueblo of Jemez
Leyla Tapia, Pueblos of Zuni and Santo Domingo
Jayson Tenorio, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Savanna Tenorio, Pueblo of San Felipe
Sienna Tenorio, Pueblo of Santo Domingo
Elijah Thronas, Ohkay Owingeh
Jordan J. Torres, Ohkay Owingeh
Jace Trancosa, Pueblo of San Felipe
Hayle Trujillo, Pueblo of Nambe
Luke Tsosie, Pueblo of Jemez
Mikaylee Vacit, Pueblo of Zuni
Patrick Valencia, Pueblo of Laguna
Ian Vallo, Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma
Troy Velasquez Jr., Pueblos of Laguna and San Felipe
Jennifer Villa, Pueblo of Jemez
Elijah Waquie, Pueblos of Jemez and Santo Domingo
Melvin Elgin Whiteman, Pueblo of Santa Clara
Mathias Winters, Pueblo of Taos and Sioux
Ivon Wright, Ohkay Owingeh
Maya Yanez, Pueblo of Taos
Kai Zamora, Pueblo of Cochiti