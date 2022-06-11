Valedictorian: Matthew Martinez

Salutatorian: Troy Velasquez Jr.

Class motto: “Work hard in silence, let success be your noise.” — Frank Ocean

Class song: “I Lived” by One Republic

Class flower: Hibiscus

Academic and athletic accomplishments:

u Two Gates Scholars.

u Earned over $1.2 Million in scholarships.

u Track — Fenyx Morningdove won the 400-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 300 hurdles and also placed first in the javelin throw. He took home high point honors in Class 3A. Cameron Conners placed sixth in the discus and third in the shot put.

u Baseball — All-district awards: Luke Tsosie and Kyle Suina. Team played in the final four and knocked off the number one seed.

u Softball — All-district awards: Jordan Torres and Savanna Tenorio.

u Girls basketball — All-District, All-State, All-Stars: Cameron Conners, Taryn Aguilar and Jordan Torres.

u Boys basketball — Second Team All-District and All-State: Leighton Galvan.

u Braves football — All-District and All-State: Fenyx Morningdove

u Volleyball — All-District and All-State: Cameron Connors

u Girls soccer — Second team All-District: Hayle Trujillo and Celeste Lucero

Class of 2022

Dontrell Abeita, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Autumn Abeyta, Pueblos of Ohkay Owingeh and San Felipe

Jayla Abeyta, Ohkay Owingeh

Garren Aguilar, Pueblo of San Felipe

Taryn Aguilar, Pueblo of San Ildefonso and Navajo Nation

Darren Aguino, Ohkay Owingeh

Estevan X. Archuleta, Pueblo of Santa Clara

Demetrius Billey, Navajo Nation

Daelynn Calabaza, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Kavin S. Calabaza, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Joseph A. Cata, Ohkay Owingeh

Angelina Chama, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Kiyanna Charley, Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe (Tewa) and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

James Chavez, Pueblos of San Felipe and Laguna

Trishelle Chavez, Pueblos of San Felipe and Santo Domingo

Krista Chee, Navajo Nation

Marques Q. Chino, Pueblo of Acoma

Zayvyer Chino, Pueblo of Acoma and Hopi Tribe

Cameron Conners, Ohkay Owingeh

Dorian Coriz, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Kenneth Coriz, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Luciano B. Coriz, Pueblos of Isleta and Cochiti

Russell Coriz, Pueblos of Santo Domingo, Jemez and San Felipe

Joylene Crespin, Pueblos of Laguna and Santo Domingo

Deniella Esplain, Navajo Nation

Marcus Esquibel, Pueblos of San Felipe and Jemez

Nikolas Etcitty, Navajo Nation

Lillian Francis, Pueblos of Laguna, Santa Ana and Hopi Tribe of Arizona

Madison Frazier, Pueblo of Laguna and Navajo Nation

Marlo Gachupin, Pueblo of Jemez

Leighton Galvan, Pueblo of Jemez

Cherilyn Garcia, Pueblos of Santo Domingo and Acoma

Mark Garcia, Pueblo of San Felipe

Micah Garcia, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Delilia Gonzales, Pueblos of San Ildefonso and Santa Clara

Mitchell E. Gray, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

Amber Haceesa, Navajo Nation

Ezra James, Pueblo of Isleta and Navajo Nation

Leo Johnson, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate

Tamika Lee, Pueblo of Zuni

Joann Leno, Pueblo of Tesuque

Sanaa Lomayestewa, Pueblos of Laguna, Acoma and San Felipe, and Hopi Tribe of Arizona

Amari L. Loretto, Pueblo of Jemez

Joseph Loretto, Pueblo of Jemez

Elliot M. Lovato, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Antuane D. Lucero, Pueblo of Jemez

Celeste Lucero, Pueblo of Laguna

Khali Lukee, Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma

Kaleigh Magdalena, Pueblo of Jemez and Navajo Nation

Haley Martinez, Ohkay Owingeh

Matthew Martinez, Pueblos of San Ildefonso and Nambe

Selena Martinez, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Makayla Martinez-Candelaria, Pueblos of Santa Ana and Santo Domingo

Caitlin McKale, Pueblo of Santa Clara

Bryce Mesteth, Pueblo of Acoma and Sioux

Loren Montoya Jr., Pueblos of Ohkay Owingeh, Santa Clara, Taos, and White Mountain Apache Tribe

Fenyx Morningdove, Pueblos of Isleta and Ohkay Owingeh

Makayla Naranjo, Pueblo of Santa Clara

Eden Nelson, Navajo Nation

Matt Nez, Pueblo of Acoma

Kirsten G. Nieto, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Kai Pacheco, Pueblos of Santo Domingo and San Felipe

Jade Padilla, Pueblo of San Felipe

Serena Padilla, Pueblo of San Felipe

Spencer Patricio, Pueblo of Acoma

Justina Pecos, Pueblo of Cochiti

Stephen Pecos, Pueblo of Cochiti

Chance Platero, Navajo Nation

Taylor Poncho, Pueblos of Acoma and Laguna

Kawliga Ramone, Navajo Nation and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

Alysia Riley, Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma

Aiyana Romero, Pueblo of Taos

Ariana Romero, Pueblo of Taos

Katelyn Romero, Pueblo of Jemez

Kelsey Rosetta, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Ardell Sanchez, Pueblo of San Felipe

Lily Sandoval, Navajo Nation

Tian Sandoval, Pueblos of San Felipe and Zuni

Summer Sapcutt, Comanche Nation and Pueblo of Santa Clara

Kyle Suina, Pueblo of Cochiti

Taylia Tafoya, Pueblo of Jemez

Leyla Tapia, Pueblos of Zuni and Santo Domingo

Jayson Tenorio, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Savanna Tenorio, Pueblo of San Felipe

Sienna Tenorio, Pueblo of Santo Domingo

Elijah Thronas, Ohkay Owingeh

Jordan J. Torres, Ohkay Owingeh

Jace Trancosa, Pueblo of San Felipe

Hayle Trujillo, Pueblo of Nambe

Luke Tsosie, Pueblo of Jemez

Mikaylee Vacit, Pueblo of Zuni

Patrick Valencia, Pueblo of Laguna

Ian Vallo, Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma

Troy Velasquez Jr., Pueblos of Laguna and San Felipe

Jennifer Villa, Pueblo of Jemez

Elijah Waquie, Pueblos of Jemez and Santo Domingo

Melvin Elgin Whiteman, Pueblo of Santa Clara

Mathias Winters, Pueblo of Taos and Sioux

Ivon Wright, Ohkay Owingeh

Maya Yanez, Pueblo of Taos

Kai Zamora, Pueblo of Cochiti

