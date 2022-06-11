GRAD TAB '22: Pecos High School By Jessica Pollard jpollard@sfnewmexican.com Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Jun 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valedictorian: Mariah RuizSalutatorian: Alyssa AlcarazClass motto: “This for everybody going through tough times. Believe me, been there, done that. But every day above ground is a great day, remember that.” — PitbullClass song: “Memories are made of” — Luke CombsClass flower: CactusClass of 2022Alyssa L. Alcaraz **Justine C. AragonAngelo A. BenavidesIsabel J. FloresAshley Galvan Perez **Antonio M. GarciaGrace Ann GilesJarvis D. GonzalesNicholas A. GonzalesFernando GutierrezOscar GutierrezFrancisco J. HerreraZayna L. HoogerhuiesAdrianna C. Marin Iesha C. MarquezMaria Morataya **Christopher M. OrtizDerik I. OrtizIsaac M. OrtizSavanah D. OrtizCindy PerezBenjamina A. QuintanaAlyssa J. Roybal **Mariah F. Ruiz **Dominique V. SalinasAngelique E. SanchezIsaiah J. SandovalAriana J. SingerAshleigh F. SorrellNayelli B. TerrazasEstevan O. UlibarriAntonio VallesMichael C. Vigil** National Honors Society Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Follow Jessica Pollard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusSanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordSanta Fe couple making 2nd pilgrimage to Spanish holy site, plan to renew vowsPedestrian killed on Santa Fe's south sideMendoza on track for another four years as Santa Fe County sheriffBox encasing obelisk's base likely to remain on Santa Fe Plaza through summerPlaza concert series kicks offScrase: New wave of COVID-19 could be on the wayExpectations high as Biden makes first visit to New Mexico Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS In an impressive win, a newcomer has a stellar moment Building Santa Fe The forest's problems might have an answer in N.M. cities Ringside Seat Chasing Watergate in Santa Fe was tough duty Rescue Report New Mexico blaze unites Guard member, dog