Valedictorian: Mariah Ruiz

Salutatorian: Alyssa Alcaraz

Class motto: “This for everybody going through tough times. Believe me, been there, done that. But every day above ground is a great day, remember that.” — Pitbull

Class song: “Memories are made of” — Luke Combs

Class flower: Cactus

Class of 2022

Alyssa L. Alcaraz **

Justine C. Aragon

Angelo A. Benavides

Isabel J. Flores

Ashley Galvan Perez **

Antonio M. Garcia

Grace Ann Giles

Jarvis D. Gonzales

Nicholas A. Gonzales

Fernando Gutierrez

Oscar Gutierrez

Francisco J. Herrera

Zayna L. Hoogerhuies

Adrianna C. Marin

Iesha C. Marquez

Maria Morataya **

Christopher M. Ortiz

Derik I. Ortiz

Isaac M. Ortiz

Savanah D. Ortiz

Cindy Perez

Benjamina A. Quintana

Alyssa J. Roybal **

Mariah F. Ruiz **

Dominique V. Salinas

Angelique E. Sanchez

Isaiah J. Sandoval

Ariana J. Singer

Ashleigh F. Sorrell

Nayelli B. Terrazas

Estevan O. Ulibarri

Antonio Valles

Michael C. Vigil

** National Honors Society

