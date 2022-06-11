Valedictorian: Arwyn Vernold

Salutatorian: Madelyn Kingston

Class song: “Move on up,” by Curtis Mayfield

Class of 2022

Dance

Olivia Pearl Green

Lily Gennavina Grogan

Avery Hinckley

Alexa Maas

Aleshanee Katherine Nikita

Diego Nicholas Nuñez-Montes

Mara-Plum Leilani Rapson

Lucia Calder Rosen

Music

Django Beaudoin

Claire Sarah Christensen

Zoe Ann Elliott

Elena Maria Gonzales

Madelyn Louise Kingston

Corey Olsen Lowrey

Elvis Daniel Marin

Erlan Omar Marquez

Anun Lisa Angeleah McCormack

Sydney Norlem Muller

Sisco Zhifu Odai

Fae Viola Grace Ordaz

Lucia Porterfield Ortiz

Avalon Leigh Perry

Carlota Tellez Schaeffer

Leaf Tune Schawel

Lexington Colby Smith

Erin Elise Stucky

Arwyn Beatrice Vernold

Theater

Leo Andrew Henry

Jordan Lynn Howe

Caden Kalfin

Theo Kutsko

William Hamish McGuinness

Hana O’Brien Ishikawa

Dakota Tara Rose

Aidan Allen Sullivan

Isa Bella Imani Pearl Thomas

Visual arts

Helayna Bell

Elena Bunker Ruiz

Hailey Elizabeth Chanler

Na’il Currie

Cruz Anthony Davis-Martinez

Saint Garrett

Annabella Claire Hill

Skyler Fox Hraber

Solis Lucero

Mack Elaine Luna

Alexis Mauder Pittis

Aidan Saladin-Lachance

Magdalene Ruth Sanchez

RC Santistevan

Clara Elizabeth West

