GRAD TAB '22: NMSA

Valedictorian: Arwyn Vernold
Salutatorian: Madelyn Kingston
Class song: "Move on up," by Curtis Mayfield

Class of 2022

Dance
Olivia Pearl Green
Lily Gennavina Grogan
Avery Hinckley
Alexa Maas
Aleshanee Katherine Nikita
Diego Nicholas Nuñez-Montes
Mara-Plum Leilani Rapson
Lucia Calder Rosen

Music
Django Beaudoin
Claire Sarah Christensen
Zoe Ann Elliott
Elena Maria Gonzales
Madelyn Louise Kingston
Corey Olsen Lowrey
Elvis Daniel Marin
Erlan Omar Marquez
Anun Lisa Angeleah McCormack
Sydney Norlem Muller
Sisco Zhifu Odai
Fae Viola Grace Ordaz
Lucia Porterfield Ortiz
Avalon Leigh Perry
Carlota Tellez Schaeffer
Leaf Tune Schawel 
Lexington Colby Smith
Erin Elise Stucky
Arwyn Beatrice Vernold

Theater
Leo Andrew Henry
Jordan Lynn Howe
Caden Kalfin
Theo Kutsko
William Hamish McGuinness
Hana O'Brien Ishikawa
Dakota Tara Rose
Aidan Allen Sullivan
Isa Bella Imani Pearl Thomas

Visual arts
Helayna Bell
Elena Bunker Ruiz
Hailey Elizabeth Chanler
Na'il Currie
Cruz Anthony Davis-Martinez
Saint Garrett
Annabella Claire Hill
Skyler Fox Hraber
Solis Lucero
Mack Elaine Luna
Alexis Mauder Pittis
Aidan Saladin-Lachance
Magdalene Ruth Sanchez
RC Santistevan
Clara Elizabeth West