GRAD TAB '22: Mandela International School By Jessica Pollard jpollard@sfnewmexican.com Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Jun 11, 2022 Valedictorian: Shloka BhaktaSalutatorian: Francisco Diaz-SenaClass motto: "Bloom large, wherever you plant yourself."Class song: "Simple Twist of Fate" by Bob DylanClass flower: SunflowerClass of 2022Lily AlexanderSofia BealsVitanie BergerShloka BhaktaJasmine Buenviaje Francisco Diaz-SenaFinn EllisGracyn ErvinEthan GarciaAshley Hernandez RuizTatum HolladayIsaac OlafsonAlexis PrietoJadyn TaylorJillian TompsonAva Wilkinson