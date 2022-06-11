Valedictorian: Ean Garcia

Class motto: “Knowing how to weather the storm is important, but so is dancing in the rain.” — Unknown

Class Song: “Time of Your Life” by Green Day

Class Flower: Rose

Class Color: Purple

Class of 2022

Santos Atencio

Jesse Avila

Kadence Barnlund

David R. Broadhurst

Monique Cruz

Joseph Dowd

Franchesca Duran

Faith Erwin

Edie Gomez

Kayla Haynes

Izrael Hernandez

Arlene Sugar Hopkins

Thania Juarez Martinez

Carlos Loya Barragan

Ricardo Loya Miramontes

Patrick Marquez

Edwin Mayorga

Robin Menetrey

Emilio E. Montano

Desteny Esperanza Mora

Dominique Feliz Morales

Rayna Deja Ortega

Isaac Padilla

Aaron Singer

Genasey Valdez Pacheco

Caleb Velarde

Mikella H. Vigil

Popular in the Community