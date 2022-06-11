GRAD TAB '22: Early College Opportunities High School By Jessica Pollard jpollard@sfnewmexican.com Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valedictorian: Ean GarciaClass motto: “Knowing how to weather the storm is important, but so is dancing in the rain.” — UnknownClass Song: “Time of Your Life” by Green DayClass Flower: RoseClass Color: PurpleClass of 2022Santos AtencioJesse AvilaKadence BarnlundDavid R. BroadhurstMonique CruzJoseph DowdFranchesca DuranFaith ErwinEdie GomezKayla HaynesIzrael Hernandez Arlene Sugar HopkinsThania Juarez MartinezCarlos Loya BarraganRicardo Loya MiramontesPatrick MarquezEdwin MayorgaRobin MenetreyEmilio E. MontanoDesteny Esperanza MoraDominique Feliz MoralesRayna Deja OrtegaIsaac PadillaAaron SingerGenasey Valdez PachecoCaleb VelardeMikella H. Vigil Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Follow Jessica Pollard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusSanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideExpectations high as Biden makes first visit to New MexicoPedestrian killed on Santa Fe's south sideQuality Inn, former Motel 6 to be converted into 'attainable' housingMendoza on track for another four years as Santa Fe County sheriffPlaza concert series kicks offBox encasing obelisk's base likely to remain on Santa Fe Plaza through summerScrase: New wave of COVID-19 could be on the wayMomentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS In an impressive win, a newcomer has a stellar moment Building Santa Fe The forest's problems might have an answer in N.M. cities Ringside Seat Chasing Watergate in Santa Fe was tough duty Rescue Report New Mexico blaze unites Guard member, dog