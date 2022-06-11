GRAD TAB '22: Desert Sage Academy By Jessica Pollard jpollard@sfnewmexican.com Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class motto: “Victory comes from finding opportunities in problems.” — Sun TzuClass song: “I Got a Feeling” by Black Eyed PeasValedictorian: Grace Marie WagnerSalutatorian: Diondre MayesClass flower: White roseClass of 2022Amanda Monique AragonDaniela CarrilloEdward James CassidyJude Elijah Saavedra Herrera *U.S. ArmyAlejandra Yaquelin Ferrer HurtadoCesar Eduardo Becerra FloresAngela Cristina Garcia FloresAngelina Santana GironEmily Sierra GloverCalvin Donoven Gundrum Eduardo Antonio Montalvo GuzmanChance Crawford KueffnerBreanna Angelica LovatoSherlyn Khalsa PaleDaniel ReyesJenifer RodriguezJackie Ordoñez RiosNicolas Estevan RomeroMarissa Brenda SanchezValentin Galindo Santillan *U.S. Marine CorpsAmarette Marquette SmithEmily Nava SolisGizelle Tarango SosaMaksim Sergeevich SuvorovKiana Jade Dixon TafoyaLarissa Estrada Velasquez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Pollard Education Reporter Author email Follow Jessica Pollard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusSanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordSanta Fe couple making 2nd pilgrimage to Spanish holy site, plan to renew vowsPedestrian killed on Santa Fe's south sideMendoza on track for another four years as Santa Fe County sheriffBox encasing obelisk's base likely to remain on Santa Fe Plaza through summerPlaza concert series kicks offScrase: New wave of COVID-19 could be on the wayMomentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe The forest's problems might have an answer in N.M. cities Ringside Seat Chasing Watergate in Santa Fe was tough duty Rescue Report New Mexico blaze unites Guard member, dog Ringside Seat Fidelity matters less in politics than in other businesses