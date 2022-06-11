Valedictorian: Tyler Gonzales

Salutatorian: Samuel Hagele

Class Moto: Todo es Posible

Class Song: “Bad Girls” by M.I.A

Top academic accomplishments:

u Samuel Hagele received the Daniels Scholarship and is a National Merit Finalist.

u Omar Camona Rodriguez, Aldo Rios Babanek, Bridget Valdez and Alec Vigil are all Davis Scholars.

Class of 2022

Ayed Awwad

Troy Bojorquez

Maximillian Branch

Jose Calabaza

Omar Carmona Rodriguez

Cruz Castillo

Joseph D’Angelico

Gautamjeet Dhindsa

Tashi Digkhang

Mildret Faudoa Dominguez

Braden Frankland

Angel Funck

Justin Furry

America Gandarilla-Quian

Amberly Garcia

Audrey Garcia

Kimberly Garcia

Cadence Gonzales

Dante Gonzales

Tyler Gonzales

Joseph Gurule

Josette Gurule

Samuel Hagele

Sofia Horn

Liberty Horne

Vince Kelty

Sophia Lee

Yahir Lozoya Rodriguez

Jonathan McEncroe

Ananya Mulakala

Isaac Ochoa

Nathaniel Onstott

Andrew Padilla

Avi Pope

Makai Pope

Anastasia Rees

Aldo Rios Babanek

Laneah Rodriguez

Matthew Romero

Gabriel Roybal

Tyler Rylee

Ariana Salazar

Zuriel Salazar

Collin Shoulla

Jenna Torres

Brennan Trujillo

Maiah Trujillo

Bridget Valdez

Eulogio Vargas

Alec Vigil

Popular in the Community