GRAD TAB '22: Academy for Technology and the Classics

Valedictorian: Tyler GonzalesSalutatorian: Samuel HageleClass Moto: Todo es PosibleClass Song: "Bad Girls" by M.I.ATop academic accomplishments:u Samuel Hagele received the Daniels Scholarship and is a National Merit Finalist.u Omar Camona Rodriguez, Aldo Rios Babanek, Bridget Valdez and Alec Vigil are all Davis Scholars.Class of 2022Ayed AwwadTroy BojorquezMaximillian BranchJose CalabazaOmar Carmona RodriguezCruz CastilloJoseph D'AngelicoGautamjeet DhindsaTashi DigkhangMildret Faudoa DominguezBraden FranklandAngel FunckJustin FurryAmerica Gandarilla-QuianAmberly GarciaAudrey GarciaKimberly GarciaCadence GonzalesDante GonzalesTyler GonzalesJoseph Gurule Josette GuruleSamuel HageleSofia HornLiberty HorneVince KeltySophia LeeYahir Lozoya RodriguezJonathan McEncroeAnanya MulakalaIsaac OchoaNathaniel OnstottAndrew PadillaAvi PopeMakai PopeAnastasia ReesAldo Rios BabanekLaneah RodriguezMatthew RomeroGabriel RoybalTyler RyleeAriana SalazarZuriel SalazarCollin ShoullaJenna TorresBrennan TrujilloMaiah TrujilloBridget ValdezEulogio VargasAlec Vigil