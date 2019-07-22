Governor removes public education secretary

Just six months after taking the position, state Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo was removed from the job Monday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
In a late-afternoon news release, Lujan Grisham was vague about her reasons for Trujillo’s removal, other than to say “my expectations were not met in a number of areas.”
A nationwide search has begun, and Deputy Secretary Kara Bobroff will head the department on an interim basis.
“It is absolutely imperative that we genuinely transform public education in this state. We must identify a vibrant and ambitious new leader for the Public Education Department as quickly as we possibly can,” the governor said in a statement.
“The well-being of New Mexico’s students, parents and educators remains the top priority of this administration,” he added.
Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the decision was based on performance and no single action forced the governor’s hand.
“There was a question of leadership and quality communication within the organization. We just felt like it wasn’t a good fit,” Stelnicki said. “When the initiatives that the Legislature and advocates worked so hard for and that kids deserve aren’t being implemented at the rate or quality that the governor expects, then a change has to be made.”
News of Trujillo’s departure stunned many powerful legislators, who said they didn’t see it coming, though at least one expressed confidence the governor would find the right successor.
“We are completely reinventing public education in New Mexico as a result of the additional funding we have made available to the tune of almost a half-billion dollars, and Mr. and Mrs. New Mexican demand results,” said state Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, a longtime member of the Senate Education Committee.
“I have all the faith in the governor that she is going to identify a Cabinet secretary for the Public Education Department who meets those standards and goals,” he added.
Trujillo seemed to have the governor’s confidence through much of her first few months as she outlined a new era for the department — one suddenly flush with funding thanks to a more than $1 billion windfall from oil and gas revenues. The Legislature approved large raises for school employees, and a new evaluation system for schools is ready to launch.
Trujillo began her career in education as a teacher in Las Cruces and was an associate dean for research at New Mexico State University before she was appointed by Lujan Grisham in January and confirmed by a 38-0 vote in the state Senate. At NMSU, Trujillo established an annual study of teacher and school employee vacancies around the state and led efforts to establish grass-roots programs to help the state grow its own teachers.
Upon taking the job early this year, she said she planned to coordinate with the heads of other state agencies serving children to find a way to provide community services for children at risk of failing in school.
Trujillo collaborated with the governor in selecting the four deputy education secretaries and a special adviser, a so-called dream team that included longtime education administrators Bobroff, Tim Hand, Katarina Sandoval and Gwen Perea Warniment. In addition, the governor hired Pedro Noguera as a special adviser.
When reached by phone Monday evening, Public Education Chief of Staff Daniel Manzano declined to comment.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said she was surprised by the dismissal and had not had any negative experiences working with Trujillo’s department.
“It’s a balancing act between ensuring compliance to what we’re being funded to do and also being customer-service oriented to a multitude of constituents,” said García, who was the state’s first state public education secretary under Gov. Bill Richardson from 2003-10.
“You have to listen to school boards and charter schools and unions and home school students and then synthesize that information into policy recommendations," she said. "It can be a lot to handle.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.