Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday nominated 10 people, including five students, to serve as regents at six public colleges and universities in the state.

The regent nominees must be confirmed by the Legislature to assume or continue their roles. If confirmed, they will serve a six-year term ending Dec. 31, 2028.

Lujan Grisham's nominees included two new appointees to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents: Paul Blanchard and Paula Tackett.