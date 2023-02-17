New Mexico's governor announced appointments Friday to two important executive branch jobs: General Services Department secretary and Early Childhood Education and Care Department deputy secretary.
The appointments come as some lawmakers have expressed concern recently over the high turnover rate in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration, including the departures within the past few weeks of the previous General Services secretary and the secretaries of the Department of Human Services and the Public Education Department.
Robert E. Doucette Jr., director of the New Mexico Workers' Compensation Administration, will lead the General Services Department, which supports other state agencies with transportation, facilities management and operation, construction and other logistical services, the governor announced in a news release.
In addition to his work at the Workers' Compensation Administration, Doucette has previously served as deputy county manager in Sandoval County, Bernalillo County deputy commissioner and deputy superintendent for the Office of Insurance.
"The General Services Department is the backbone of state government and Robert Doucette has the proven skills to lead with competence and integrity," Lujan Grisham said. "Robert is a consistent, strategic leader with 20 years of experience in effectively managing local and state governments."
Meanwhile, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced the appointment of early childhood education expert Sara Mickelson as the department's deputy secretary.
Mickelson began her career as a Head Start teacher and most recently served as the director of Early Childhood Initiatives in Harris County, Texas, where she led a $50 million effort to create 1,000 infant and toddler child care slots per year in partnership with local providers. She brings more than 13 years of early childhood experience to the role as well as expertise in public-private partnerships, implementation of early childhood policies and programs and equitable expansion of child care services, department officials said in a news release Friday.
"Sara Mickelson is a nationally respected leader in early education and care and I am excited that she has joined our team as deputy secretary," Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said.