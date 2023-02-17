New Mexico's governor announced appointments Friday to two important executive branch jobs: General Services Department secretary and Early Childhood Education and Care Department deputy secretary. 

The appointments come as some lawmakers have expressed concern recently over the high turnover rate in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration, including the departures within the past few weeks of the previous General Services secretary and the secretaries of the Department of Human Services and the Public Education Department.

Robert E. Doucette Jr., director of the New Mexico Workers' Compensation Administration, will lead the General Services Department, which supports other state agencies with transportation, facilities management and operation, construction and other logistical services, the governor announced in a news release. 