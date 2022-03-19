Fans of the iconic caramel Samoas and crunchy Thin Mints initially faced a Friday deadline to place orders from Girl Scouts across Northern and Central New Mexico.
Many were disappointed to find the cookies in short supply.
Early this month, Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, which oversees scouting programs in 23 counties and serves more than 1,400 girls in the region, announced it would extend its cookie sales three more weeks, until April 10, due to nationwide "supply chain woes" that have slowed cookie production.
Scouts Zeta Schilke, 14, and her little sister Tirzah Schilke, 9, both of Taos, said the cookie season has been challenging this year.
They were selling cookies at an Albertsons in Santa Fe on Wednesday afternoon.
"It has been a little difficult, especially because the new cookie isn't out as much," Zeta said between sales at her booth, speaking of the new "brownie-inspired" Adventurefuls, which were set to make a big splash during their debut this season.
Instead, they became the latest victim of global supply chain issues that have hampered distribution of an array of food products.
Girl Scouts and parent volunteers said staff and ingredient shortages at Little Brownie Bakery in Louisville, Ky., which supplies cookies to troops in Northern and Central New Mexico, mean available boxes of Adventurefuls and other cookies have been scarce.
"Just sitting here today, there have been so many disappointed customers because we don't have Adventurefuls," said Zeta and Tirzah's mother, Claudine Schilke.
The money the sisters raise from cookie sales will go toward volunteer projects and, hopefully, a backpacking trip. Zeta is working toward the highest honor in Girl Scouts, the elusive Gold Award. To earn it, she must develop a service project with a long-lasting impact.
She said she's still considering what that project might be.
The pair, who are "Juliette" scouts unaffiliated with any local Girl Scout troop, are fast approaching their goal of selling 1,200 boxes of cookies. But some customers they've sold to earlier in the season are still awaiting their brightly colored cookie packages.
"This cookie season has been a roller coaster," Claudine Schilke said. "You get all prepped for it, and then all of the sudden, you don't have the supply."
The Little Brownie Bakery likely will be able to restock most cookie flavors by late March, according to a news release from the organization. But newer flavors, including gluten-free Toffee Tastics and the Girl Scout S'Mores, will not be returning, "due to their specialty ingredients."
Girl Scout officials are asking customers to be patient about delayed orders and are asking businesses to consider hosting store-front cookie booths.
"Many of the locations where Girl Scouts sell cookies are unable to accommodate the extension of the program," a recent news release said.
Christy Wood, the product chairwoman — or "cookie mom" — of Santa Fe's largest Girl Scout Troop, No. 10748, said her group has had to cancel cookie booths in recent weeks as the stock for popular flavors have run out.
Supply chain issues are part of the problem, she said.
Another factor: booming online sales. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails launched online orders several years ago, which Wood said has helped increase out-of-state purchases from friends and family. The troop of 40 already had sold 8,916 boxes with all methods of sale as of last week.
"We really don't have a lot of cookies to sell," Wood said. "Which is a good and a bad problem."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.