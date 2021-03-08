Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García announced Monday she will retire at the end of the school year after five years in her second stint as district’s leader.
Garcia said in a news release she is ready to start another phase in her life after 48 years as an educator. Her last day as superintendent will be June 30.
She spent 1999-2002 as the district superintendent before becoming the state’s first Cabinet secretary of education from 2003-10, during Gov. Bill Richardson's administration. Prior to her second stint at Santa Fe Public Schools, García also worked as executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit that advocates for child welfare reforms, including early education programs.
She started her career at Albuquerque Public Schools in the mid-1970s.
“There is still much to do, and I’m proud of the succession planning and mentoring that has taken place; the bench is deep as the Board makes important decisions for the leadership of this district,” García said in the news release.
During her second tenure with the district, García oversaw a rise in four-year graduation rates, from a low of 67 percent for the Class of 2015 to 86.3 percent for the 2019-20 school year. She also made waves when she testified in the landmark Yazzie-Martinez education lawsuit, claiming the state was failing to prepare its students for colleges and careers.
García also guided the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it moved quickly into remote learning that she said was a result of city voters renewing a property tax-funded Education Technology Note that generated revenue for technology programs.
It allowed the district to purchase take-home laptops and tablets for all students, complete wireless upgrades and beef up other technological support — all of which became crucial when campuses closed.
Kate Noble, the Santa Fe Public Schools board president, lauded García’s leadership during a crucial time in the district.
“The school district has been moving in the right direction,” Nobel said. “It’s like turning an aircraft carrier. She has built and incredible team, and that goes from her [assistant and associate superintendents] and everybody at all the school sites.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
If I were her, Id skip the "Im proud of my accomplishments as superintendent" shtick....she has very little to be proud of as a career bureaucrat.....
