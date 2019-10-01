Capital High School graduate Alfredo Ochoa Luna, now a freshman at Princeton University, is taking a writing seminar this fall on the politics of nostalgia. He’s been working this week on a seven-page assignment comparing a short story to a film. As the semester continues, he said, he knows the writing assignments will grow longer and more complex.
But he feels prepared.
“I’m transferring a lot of the skills I learned in English class at Capital,” Ochoa Luna said. “I’ve been thinking a lot about what I learned there.”
The English department at Capital High received statewide recognition this week when three of its teachers — Carman Moon, Shantel Dixon and Jay Clack — were named finalists for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.
Dixon is a Capital High graduate who returned to the school to teach just after graduating from New Mexico State University.
Moon taught for a dozen years in Gallup before relocating to Santa Fe.
Clack began his teaching career in Arkansas and moved to Texas before continuing west to New Mexico.
The three Capital High teachers are among 16 finalists from across the state nominated for seven Golden Apple awards. The winners, who will be honored in April, will receive a professional development fund and a cash prize, according to a news release from the nonprofit Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, which has been honoring teachers with the prestigious awards since 1996.
Santa Fe High biology teacher Richard Pitman and Los Alamos High biology teacher Stephanie Mitchell also are on the list of finalists.
The 16 Golden Apple finalists were chosen out of 88 teachers nominated by fellow teachers, students, administrators, parents and other community members.
It’s uncommon for so many teachers from one city to be selected as a finalists, let alone three from one school. Last year, for instance, Brittany Behenna Griffith from the Nye Early Childhood Center was the only teacher from Santa Fe Public Schools to take home a Golden Apple Award.
But it came as no surprise to Ochoa Luna to hear that three of his past English teachers at Capital were in the running.
“Going into high school, I didn’t like to read and wasn’t confident in my writing,” said the young Ivy Leaguer, who was Capital High’s valedictorian for the Class of 2019. “Thanks to those classes I took with those three teachers, I was able to enjoy reading. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear they were nominated for any award.”
Ochoa Luna said each of the Capital nominees is very involved in students’ overall high school experience in his or her own way: Dixon is best at developing personal relationships with students and making herself available to hear about problems outside of school; Moon is quickest with academic support, answering questions about any sort of class; and Clack lends the most support in extracurricular activities and fundraisers.
The teachers said their English department is successful thanks to educators’ collaboration in syncing curriculum across different course levels.
“I’ve never worked anywhere that allows teachers to plan together like we do at Capital,” said Moon, who is in her fifth year at Capital and teaches sophomore honors English. “It’s time built into your contract to sit down with other teachers and talk about what’s going on.
“With the other 10th grade honors English teacher, we talk about what to do to get kids ready for the AP class,” she added.
Moon is excited to start teaching Frankenstein next week, she said, before finishing the semester with Hamlet. She gets her students involved in the learning process.
“The more students do the talking than the teacher, the more the students are going to remember,” Moon said. “That’s a shared mission in the department.”
Clack, who is in his 10th year at Capital, said around 120 juniors at the school — about a third of the class — are enrolled in his Advanced Placement English Language and Composition classes.
Capital High requires students to take at least one AP class before graduation.
Ochoa Luna, who grew up speaking Spanish at home before learning English at nearby Sweeney Elementary School and Ortiz Middle School, said the cohesion in Capital’s English department leads a lot of students to Clack’s classroom.
“I think most student feel most confident choosing English as their AP class because the previous courses prepare you,” he said. “It’s not like walking into a history or math class you’ve never thought about before. Taking the honors class as a freshman sort of gave me the confidence to pursue those courses later on.”
The school has seen increasing success in its AP program.
In the 2018-19 school year, 40 percent of Capital High’s Advanced Placement students who took end-of-year tests to qualify for college credit achieved a passing score of 3 or higher on a five-point scale, compared with 29 percent in the 2017-18 school year. And the graduation rate at the school, where nearly 30 percent of students are English-language learners and 100 percent qualify for free or reduced-priced lunch, has increased from 51.4 percent in 2010 to 72.6 percent in 2018.
“I feel like the school culture has shifted to an expectation that all students can succeed regardless of circumstance,” said Dixon, who graduated from Capital High in 2011. “That is a big shift from before. The average student’s expectations are much higher.”