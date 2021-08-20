Santa Fe Public Schools announced four more COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon: One student each from El Dorado and Gonzales community schools, and Piñon and Chaparral elementary schools tested positive this week.
The district stated in a news release that all close contacts were notified, and that none of the four cases were shown to have originated from within school walls.
The announcement brings the number of confirmed cases in the district to 24.
Previously, the Public Education Department said after a school site had four or more responses to cases within 14 days, the school would have to close for 14 days. As of Thursday, the rule has changed.
“Our medical advisors have noted that schools currently are not hotbeds of COVID-19 infections,” Public Education Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus in a news release. “At this point, we are not closing schools. The caveat is that the virus could change things, but we need to do what’s best for kids, which is to keep in-person learning to the extent possible.”
