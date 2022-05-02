When Mandela International Magnet School Mandarin teacher FuMei Tsai moved to the U.S. from Taiwan in 2003, she brought more than a little bit of home with her.
She incorporated her love of song and dance into the classroom — teaching students songs in Mandarin, a Chinese language spoken by more than 900 million people, to keep them engaged.
But that's not all: Tsai also leads a mahjong club for students interested in learning the classic tile game after school and has organized spring break exchange trips to Taiwan for her high school students.
When Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, rolls around in January, she teaches her students to make pork dumplings in class.
"I think that's one of my favorite memories," said one of Tsai's students, senior Ashley Hernandez.
Tsai's work, energy and commitment paid dividends Monday, when she was surprised with a $1,500 Teachers Who Inspire award from local education nonprofit Partners in Education.
When her name was announced at a school assembly, Tsai's hands flew up to her face in disbelief as students and staff rose for a standing ovation in the gymnasium.
Afterward, hoards of students dived in for hugs — which was not surprising to anyone who knows her.
"She's just joyful all the time," said Mandela head learner Randy Grillo.
Grillo, who previously taught Spanish for 22 years, considers Tsai, 61, an expert second-language teacher who treats teaching as an avocation and not just a job.
Tsai has taught at Mandela since 2015. She previously worked at Desert Academy and Santa Fe Community College and, before moving to the U.S., taught in Taiwan.
"FuMei is one of the best language teachers I've ever seen teach. She has high expectations," Grillo said. "She structures her classes in a way where students are exposed to Mandarin to the maximum."
To accomplish that, Tsai — the only Mandarin teacher in Santa Fe Public Schools — goes out of her way to find opportunities to connect her students with Chinese culture.
The work is partly done through excursions to local Chinese restaurant Wok, off Cerrillos Road, where Tsai has students order food and drinks in Mandarin for practice.
Perhaps because of Tsai, Grillo estimates about a third of the students at Mandela choose to study Mandarin as their second language at school. Tsai teaches them all, covering different levels from grades 7 to 12.
Hernandez, a senior and native Spanish speaker, has been Tsai's student since she was just a seventh-grader. She said she signed up for Mandarin class after hearing how devoted Tsai was to her students and in hopes of picking up another language.
"I was super happy because I've seen how much she cares about students and how much work she puts into her lesson," Hernandez said following the announcement of Tsai's award.
Most recently, Tsai organized a Spring Festival celebration complete with campus-wide decor, seasonal food, and events to usher in the Year of the Tiger.
Tsai said teaching Mandarin in Santa Fe comes with a set of different challenges in a largely dual-language town. It was particularly difficult during pandemic-era remote learning, she added.
"You might have a lot of opportunity to practice your Spanish," Tsai said of Santa Fe. "I encourage them because it's so hard for my students to learn Chinese."
Evidently, her methods work. Several of Tsai's students at Mandela have received bilingual seals from the state for their proficiency in Mandarin.
"She knows her students well, she sees the potential in all of them and helps them move to levels they didn't know they could reach," said Partners in Education Executive Director Ruthanne Greeley before announcing Tsai as the recipient Monday morning.
Partners in Education has selected Santa Fe Public Schools teachers who are nominated by colleagues based on their “inspirational qualities in the classroom, among their colleagues and in the community," since 1992.
Each award, valued at $1,500 per teacher, is given in memory of longtime Santa Fe Public Schools teacher and administrator Noah C. Rodriguez. Teachers also receive an engraved crystal apple.
Tsai is the first recipient of the 2021-22 school year. Six more teachers in Santa Fe will be awarded by the organization this month.