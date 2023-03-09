The Santa Fe school board on Thursday heard preliminary findings from the initial phase of the district’s “reimagining” process, intended to analyze teaching and learning in schools and provide recommendations on policies and use of facilities — many that are aging and have seen enrollment declines in recent years.

So far, the 12- to 18-month process, which began in October, has revealed little about what educators, students, parents and board members believe should change.

Veronica García, the effort’s chief strategic officer and the former superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, said few major themes — or subjects with more than 10% of respondents in support — emerged after more than 700 people were surveyed.