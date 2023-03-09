The Santa Fe school board on Thursday heard preliminary findings from the initial phase of the district’s “reimagining” process, intended to analyze teaching and learning in schools and provide recommendations on policies and use of facilities — many that are aging and have seen enrollment declines in recent years.
So far, the 12- to 18-month process, which began in October, has revealed little about what educators, students, parents and board members believe should change.
Veronica García, the effort’s chief strategic officer and the former superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, said few major themes — or subjects with more than 10% of respondents in support — emerged after more than 700 people were surveyed.
Results of the first surveys will be made public on the district’s website late next week.
The survey posed four general questions:
u What’s working?
u What’s not working?
u How do you want things to be?
u What’s getting in the way?
García noted the reimagining team’s findings — which will be unveiled over the next several months — will not include a list of schools to be closed due to low enrollment.
“It isn’t the role of the [reimagining] steering committee to name certain schools that should be closed,” she said.
Rather, García said the purpose of the process is to develop recommendations for future policy on how the board might go about school closure.
The data collected from surveys is a starting point, she said.
“We’re using it as a broad stroke, toe in the water. We’re not going to run off and make a policy decision based on one subgroup’s responses,” she said. “But as we continue to collect data and focus group, we’ll be able to see more emergent themes.”
The reimagining team has more inquiry ahead.
Phase 1B of the project, currently underway, will involve additional outreach, focus groups and other information gathering with groups of interest, García said.
An important part of the phase will be soliciting feedback from students, said Sheila Hyde, an education consultant and reimagining project manager.
Working in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte’s Club Teen Center, Hyde is hoping to survey between 125 and 150 youth about how they feel about their schools.
“I won the jackpot with this project because I got to work with some students. As an educator, that’s always the best part,” Hyde told the board.
Phase 1B also will include outreach to families with students enrolled in charter or private schools to understand why they chose not to send their students to local public schools and assess their perceptions of the district.
Board Vice President Sascha Anderson said the information will be essential to understanding why parents choose to enroll their children in nondistrict schools, a key factor leading to declining enrollment.